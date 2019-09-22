Football
- The State newspaper in Columbia has issued an apology for a headline connecting the Hilinski's Hope foundation to South Carolina's 34-14 loss Saturday at Missouri where Ryan Hilinski was the Gamecocks quarterback.
The story about the game in print editions carried the headline, "Hilinski Hope Sinks. " Hilinski's Hope is a foundation set up by the Hilinski family after Tyler Hilinski, Ryan's older brother, committed suicide in 2018 while a quarterback at Washington State.
The paper received criticism on social media and from the university, which issued a statement against the headline Sunday.
The newspaper said on social media the link reference to the foundation was unintentional, but there was "no excuse" for the wording. It reached out to the family and university to express its regrets.
Ryan Hilinski is a freshman who became South Carolina starter earlier this month with a season-ending injury to senior Jake Bentley.
- Coach Chip Kelly says he never lost faith in his UCLA team, even as it was losing its first three games.
Kelly said the Bruins played hard all 12 quarters of those losses, and that paid dividends when they fell behind at No. 19 Washington State on Saturday night.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton with 1:07 left in the game as UCLA overcame a 32-point second-half deficit to claim a wild 67-63 victory over the Cougars.
"I always thought we were a good football team," Kelly said. "If we could be consistent."
"When you are battle-tested like our guys are, I think that showed up today."
The Bruins overcame a record nine TD passes by Washington State's Anthony Gordon.
After Felton's TD, Gordon was sacked and fumbled — the team's sixth turnover of the game — on the next possession with about a minute remaining and UCLA recovered and ran out the clock.
Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns for UCLA (1-3, 1-0 Pac-12).
Gordon threw for 570 yards and broke the school record with nine TD passes for Washington State (3-1, 0-1). Jacksonville Jaguars' starting QB Gardner Minshew, a sixth round draft pick who was on the WSU sidelines for Saturday's game, held the school record of seven TD passes in a game, set in November 2018 against Arizona.
Easop Winston Jr. was Gordon's favorite target. He caught four touchdown passes for Washington State.
Washington State jumped to a 35-17 lead at halftime, and pushed that to 49-17 early in the third quarter.
Baseball
- Baseball's haves and have-nots sure do have it this year.
The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Major League Baseball its third 100-win team while Kansas City became its fourth 100-loss club Sunday, matching big league records for success and futility.
The Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4, joining the 102-win New York Yankees and Houston Astros as triple-digit victors. It's the third consecutive year three teams have reached the century mark. Before this run, there were only three 100-game winners in 1942, 1977, 1998, 2002 and 2003.
Baseball has never had four 100-win teams, but the Atlanta Braves (96 wins), Minnesota Twins (95) and Oakland Athletics (94) could change that.
The Royals were defeated 12-8 by the AL Central-leading Twins. The Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins already had lost 100 times.
The only other season to feature four 100-loss clubs was 2002, when the Tigers, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay each dropped 106 games and Kansas City fell on the final day of the season for its 100th loss.
