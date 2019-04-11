Baseball
- Baseball’s 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because no announcement had been made.
A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday with Independence Hall as a backdrop and is to include Commissioner Rob Manfred, Phillies owner John Middleton, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
This will be the first All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004. The 1976 All-Star Game was played at Veterans Stadium to mark the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the 1996 All-Star Game also was played at the Vet, which stood in the same sports complex in South Philadelphia. The 1943 and 1952 games were at Shibe Park.
Basketball
- Nevada moved quickly to replace one big-name coach with another.
Nevada hired former UCLA coach Steve Alford on Thursday, four days after Eric Musselman left for Arkansas.
Alford is expected to be introduced at a Friday news conference
“There is no better coach than Steve Alford to continue the rise of Nevada basketball and we are excited for the next chapter,” Nevada athletic director Doug Knuth said in a statement.
Musselman built up the Wolf Pack in four seasons, leading them to the NCAA Tournament three straight years before leaving for the SEC and the Razorbacks.
Alford returns to the Mountain West Conference, where he had some of his biggest successes. He spent six seasons at New Mexico, leading the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament three times, including a trip to the third round in 2012. Alford went 155-52 at New Mexico.
Wrestling
- The 40th Annual North/South All-Star Wrestling Meet hosted by the Charles City Mat Club in conjunction with the Iowa National Guard is Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in the Charles City High School’s new gym.
Tickets available at the door for $10.
This year’s meet will be the last for long time coaches Mark Bertsch Newman Catholic and Gordy Smith North Butler Clarksville.
Also this year’s meet will be broadcast live on Trackwrestling’s Trackcast for $10. Jason Etherington and David Williams will call the action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.