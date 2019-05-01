Basketball
- A former aspiring business manager for NBA players took the witness stand at a college basketball bribery trial Wednesday to deny charges that he paid off coaches at major programs to get their help in landing clients with potential for lucrative pro contracts.
"I never paid a coach with the intent of bribing or influencing anyone," Christian Dawkins told a jury in federal court in Manhattan.
Dawkins, 26, described resisting pressure from FBI agents posing as investors in his fledging sports management company to make payouts to coaches at schools including the University of Arizona, University of Southern California, Creighton and Texas Christian University. At one point during the testimony, the defense played a secret recording where Dawkins complains to one of the undercovers that they shouldn't "be Santa Claus and just give people money," saying the funds would be better spent at strip clubs.
Earlier Wednesday, the government ended its case by playing other wiretap recordings of Dawkins. On one 2017 call, then-Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson tells Dawkins that head coach Sean Miller was involved in a deal to pay eventual No. 1 NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton $10,000 a month to play for the Wildcats.
There was no immediate comment Wednesday from officials at Arizona. Miller, who remains the coach at Arizona, has repeatedly declined to discuss the investigation.
- University of North Dakota men's basketball coach Brian Jones is stepping down to join the staff at Illinois State.
Jones, who played at Northern Iowa, says in a release that he has accepted the associate head coaching job with the Redbirds in order to be closer to family. Jones is a native of Rock Island, Illinois.
Jones won 190 games in his 13 years with North Dakota, which ranks fourth all-time. In that time he spearheaded the program's transition from the Division II to Division I ranks.
The Fighting Hawks earned their first berth in the Division I tournament in 2016-17, after winning the Big Sky Conference regular season and postseason titles.
North Dakota athletic director Bill Chaves says Jones will always be known as the coach that took the team to the "Big Dance."
Football
You have free articles remaining.
- Jay Niemann, an Iowa native who coached football in the state of Iowa from 1989-2007, has been added to the University of Iowa football staff as its 10th assistant coach, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Thursday.
Niemann will serve as Iowa’s assistant defensive line coach and assistant recruiting coordinator. Niemann was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Rutgers University the past three seasons and joins the Hawkeyes after being named linebackers coach at Wyoming earlier this spring.
“We had an excellent pool of coaching candidates, but one clearly stood out and that was Jay Niemann. Few coaches in college football today have Jay’s extensive defensive experience,” said Ferentz.
Both of Niemann’s sons have been involved in the Iowa football program. Ben was a letterman from 2014-17 and was a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Nick heads into his junior season as a Hawkeye linebacker.
“As native Iowans, Lou Ann and I could not be more excited to be returning to our home state. As the parents of two sons who have been in the Hawkeye program, we know the strong commitment to both academic and football success at the University of Iowa,” said Niemann. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be affiliated with such a highly respected coach like Kirk Ferentz, as well as his outstanding staff.”
Golf
- For the second straight year, a former University of Iowa men’s golfer has qualified for the PGA Championship.
Jeff Schmid qualified for the 101st PGA Championship by virtue of his eighth place finish Wednesday at the PGA Professional Championship at Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Schmid carded a bogey-free 67, sinking five birdies, in Wednesday’s final round to finish in a six-way tie for eighth place.
Schmid’s performance earned the former Hawkeye a berth to the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, May 16-19. Former Hawkeye Sean McCarty qualified for last year’s championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Schmid was a team captain and four-year letterwinner with the Hawkeyes (1987-90).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.