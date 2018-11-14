Baseball
- Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets has easily won the National League Cy Young Award, and Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays has edged out two past winners for the American League prize.
DeGrom won just 10 games, the fewest ever by a Cy Young-winning starter. He got 29 first-place votes and 207 points in voting announced Wednesday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Washington’s Max Scherzer got the other first-place vote and finished second while seeking a third straight Cy Young and fourth overall.
Snell narrowly beat Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber for his first AL Cy Young after leading the majors with 21 victories.
In his first season after chopping off his distinctive long hair, deGrom cut down hitters from start to finish despite little help from teammates.
He had a 1.70 ERA, the lowest in the NL since Zack Greinke’s 1.66 mark in 2015. Yet the 30-year-old right-hander went 10-9, eclipsing the low bar among starters set by Seattle’s Felix Hernandez when he took the award with 13 victories in 2010.
DeGrom allowed three runs or fewer in 29 consecutive starts to close the season, breaking Leslie “King” Cole’s 108-year-old record of 26 such outings. Yet the Mets were 11-18 in those games and 14-18 overall with deGrom on the mound.
Snell got 17 first-place votes and 169 points to 13 first-place votes and 154 points for Verlander. Kluber had 71 points, followed by Boston’s Chris Sale and Houston’s Gerrit Cole.
Snell led the AL with a 1.89 ERA. The 25-year-old pitched just 180 2/3 innings, 33 1/3 fewer than Verlander, but his dominance was enough to sway the electorate.
- Alex Cora brought a new voice and culture to the Boston Red Sox that helped propel them to their latest World Series title.
The Red Sox rewarded him for bringing home a championship in his first year with the team by giving him a new contract with an additional guaranteed year through the 2021 season.
The deal containing the extension was announced Wednesday by Boston also includes a club option for 2022.
In his rookie season as a major league manager, Cora guided the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 victories and the team’s fourth championship in 15 seasons.
He finished second in the AL Manager of the Year voting announced Tuesday.
“We have consistently been impressed by Alex at every turn,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “His knowledge of the game, ability to connect with our players, and his incredible instincts and decisiveness led us to an historic championship season. We know we are in good hands and could not be more pleased to know he will be with us for the foreseeable future.”
Football
- For years the NFL has looked at Mexico as more than just a neighbor. It’s also been a growth opportunity, a
- place where, the league says, one in six people already consider themselves fans of the game.
So when the NFL decided this week to pick up its ball and go home, relocating Monday’s Rams-Kansas City Chiefs game from Mexico City to the Coliseum because of an unplayable field at the iconic Estadio Azteca, the league was quick to promise the decision wouldn’t alter its long-term plans in the country.
“It’s not a day-to-day, week-to-week proposition,” said Mark Waller, the NFL’s executive vice-president of international. “I’d be comfortable to assume that in the next 20 years the Mexican economy is going to grow. So it’s important for us that we’re part of that long-term future.”
