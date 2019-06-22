Baseball
- David Ortiz’s wife says he has moved out of intensive care.
Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.
Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.
- Roger Clemens only pitched in seven games for the Pawtucket Red Sox during a six-week stopover on his way from the Texas Longhorns to the major leagues.
It made quite an impression.
The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox inducted Clemens into its hall of fame on Friday night, not so much for what he accomplished in the International League but for a 24-year career in the majors in which he won 354 games and a record seven Cy Young Awards.
“Thanks to you, I made a lot of money, buddy,” former Red Sox manager Joe Morgan, who scouted Clemens and then managed him in Boston, said in a ceremony before the PawSox game against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night. “The first time I saw Roger down in Texas ... I said, ‘This guy’s going to be a big boy in the big leagues.’”
Ex-teammates Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, Rich Gedman and Tommy Harper joined Clemens on the field, along with one of his Cy Young plaques and his 1986 AL MVP award. The PawSox presented him with pair of commemorative prints and a pair of shadowboxes with 20 baseballs apiece, each ball inscribed with a victim from one of his two 20-strikeout games.
Clemens took time out to remember another former teammate, Bill Buckner, who died last month.
“I’m so happy that we do have a few of our current teammates. Billy Buckner was just that, he was a fantastic teammate,” Clemens said. “There wasn’t anybody more intense. If you fans could see what we saw as players ... This man could swing it. He will always be a winner in our hearts.”
Football
You have free articles remaining.
- A jury has awarded more than $6 million to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him over-priced diamonds.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says a Superior Court jury made the award Friday in a fraud suit Brees and his wife filed against a La Jolla jeweler last year. Brees wasn’t in court.
The suit claimed that Vihad Moradi improperly valued gems they bought as an investment at $15 million when they were worth millions less.
Moradi denied the allegations in court.
Brees was a quarterback with the San Diego Chargers in 2002 until joining the Saints in 2006. He led them to the National Football League championship in 2009.
Last year, Brees set the all-time passing record for NFL quarterbacks.
Hockey
- The revamp of the New Jersey Devils now includes one of the top defensemen in the NHL to go along with No. 1 overall draft pick Jack Hughes.
The Devils made the biggest move of the second day of the NHL draft Saturday before any picks were made by acquiring All-Star P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators for two players and a pair of draft picks.
“Obviously, his legacy in terms of off-ice stuff is well known, but on ice he’s a competitor, he wants to win,” New Jersey general manager Ray Shero said. “I love the fact he hasn’t won a Cup yet. He’s hungry for that and so are we.”
It was a headline grabbing big splash for both clubs. After taking Hughes, the 18-year-old American star, with the No. 1 pick Friday night, the Devils landed a star defenseman to potentially share the ice with the new young forward.
For the Predators it was another deft move by general manager David Poile to shed salary and shake up a stagnant roster after two straight early playoff exits. New Jersey sent defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, along with a second-round pick this year and a 2020 second-round pick to the Predators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.