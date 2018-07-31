Baseball
- Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner apologized to his teammates on Tuesday for homophobic and racially insensitive tweets he sent several years ago.
An emotional Turner met with reporters following meeting with his teammates, coaches and manager Dave Martinez.
"It's not when I said the things I said. It's that I said them at all," the 25-year-old Turner said. "That's a clear learning point from this to make sure that anybody is aware of what they're saying at all times. No matter how you use it or what context you think you are using it in, words hurt. It's wrong and inexcusable for what I said."
The posts, from 2011 and 2012 when Turner was playing at N.C. State, surfaced hours after Washington's 5-0 loss at Miami on Sunday. Turner and Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo issued statements of apology Sunday night, and the Nationals were off Monday.
- Newly acquired Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ was diagnosed Tuesday with hand, foot and mouth disease, the second pitcher on a New York team to be recently affected by the illness.
Hand, foot and mouth disease is an infectious illness that often affects young children. Mets star Noah Syndergaard currently is on the disabled list with the disease.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team's doctors aren't certain how Happ caught it. The 35-year-old was traded from Toronto to the Yankees last week for infielder Brandon Drury and outfielder Billy McKinney. Happ won his New York debut on Sunday, allowing one run over six innings to beat Kansas City.
- The Boston Red Sox put ace Chris Sale on the disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation, meaning he will miss his scheduled start this week against the New York Yankees.
Sale said the soreness is in the same spot as usual after a start, but he wasn't recovering as quickly. Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said there were no plans for an MRI.
"It's more of a short-term type thing," Dombrowski said. "But because it's Chris, it becomes much more of a focus, understandably so. "
Sale had been scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees on Thursday night, and lefty Brian Johnson will make the start instead. Boston led New York by a season-high six games in the AL East heading into Tuesday night's games.
Football
- The Minnesota Vikings have secured yet another core player with a long-term contract, signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year extension and moving the star of the "Minneapolis Miracle" pass into the NFL's top 10 highest-paid players at his position.
Diggs has yet to post a 1,000-yard or 100-catch season, but his ability was on full display when he turned a sideline catch into a 61-yard touchdown as time ran out to lift the Vikings to victory over New Orleans in last season's playoffs. He formed a prolific tandem with Adam Thielen last year, helping Case Keenum stabilize the passing game after Sam Bradford was injured, and over his first three seasons has been one of the biggest steals of the 2015 draft.
"I love it here. I truly do, and I'm just happy I'll be here for a while now," Diggs said after practice Tuesday. "That's why I want to play for them for selecting me in the fifth round. It was a bumpy road that day, and I just remember getting a call, and they gave me a chance. They believed in me, and they won, and going forward they pushed me to be where I am now."
Now the Vikings have a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who was elated by the news that Diggs is under contract through 2023.
Basketball
- The NBA and WNBA will now share official data with MGM Resorts International, a major win for the leagues as they prepare for the anticipated growth of sports betting across the country.
The Las Vegas-based casino giant will pay the NBA for that data to use in determining outcomes of various bets. The NBA's stance has been that getting accurate stats to bettors is critical so players know what they're betting on and so casinos will know when to pay out, and MGM Resorts is the first casino to make an arrangement with the league for those numbers.
Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed, other than it's a multiyear arrangement.
"I know the value of data," MGM chairman and CEO James Murren said. "To be able to have the official NBA data for sports bettors around the world is very valuable. I was willing to, and I've paid for that."
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has been talking with Murren about such an arrangement for weeks, said the leagues believe they're getting adequately compensated for the data.
"It's a leap of faith on both sides," Silver said. "It's a deal moderate in length where I think we can both step back and assess as we go and see, 'Is it working? Is this deal fair? Are we providing the consumers with the right type of experience?'"
