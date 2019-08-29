Football
- Kareem Hunt will have to spend his NFL suspension isolated from his team.
The suspended Browns running back, who must serve an eight-game ban for physical altercations, will not be permitted inside the team’s facility starting Saturday at 4 p.m., league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday in an email to The Associated Press.
The team had asked Commissioner Roger Goodell to allow Hunt to be around his teammates, arguing he could use the extra support. But to this point, Hunt will not be able to interact with his teammates or staff inside the team’s building in Berea, Ohio, until his punishment ends in November.
It’s not impossible the league could adjust its policy and amend its stance on Hunt, who was signed as a free agent by Cleveland in March, three months after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs. But to this point, he’s going to be on his own.
Hunt was suspended for two violent off-field incidents, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman during a dispute in a hotel hallway. He’s eligible to return to the team in November.
Auto racing
- Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs, known by fans as the “fastest woman on four wheels,” has died in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record, local authorities said Wednesday.
Combs, 39, died Tuesday afternoon while racing in a dry lake bed in a desert in remote Harney County, sheriff’s Lt. Brian Needham said in a statement. The cause is under investigation.
Terry Madden, Combs’ teammate on the North American Eagle racing team, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that he was heartbroken and added a video collage of photos and video clips of Combs with various team members.
“She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know,” Madden wrote. “Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!”
Combs was widely known in the niche sport of jet-car racing and was attempting to break the Women’s Land Speed Record of 512 mph (823 kph) set in 1976 by Kitty O’Neil when she died. Jet cars are race cars propelled by jet engines.
She currently held the record as the fastest woman on four wheels — O’Neil piloted a three-wheeled vehicle — for a 398 mph performance in 2013 and had driven even faster in follow-up runs, but mechanical problems prevented those from making the record books.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Combs indicated that she hoped to break O’Neil’s record in the Oregon desert.
She wrote, “People say I’m crazy. I say, ‘thank you.’”
Baseball
- Ron Gardenhire doesn’t seem terribly stressed about his future.
The Detroit manager said Wednesday he’d like to return next season, but he’ll understand whatever decision the Tigers make. Gardenhire is in his second season at the helm, and it was obvious when he took over that the team would be facing a significant rebuild. Detroit went 64-98 last year and is on pace to lose well over 100 games in 2019.
“I go day to day, that’s all we ever do,” Gardenhire said. “I have a contract for next year. If they want me to come back next year, that’s fine. If they don’t want me to come back next year, so be it.”
The Tigers were 39-90 entering Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. Gardenhire said the season has obviously been difficult — “my name’s stamped on this thing” — but he’s been through this type of rebuilding process before. Minnesota was in a similar spot toward the end of his tenure there.
“We didn’t have much pitching over there at the end, bunch of kids, and it was pretty rough over there,” he said. “But this year is probably as tough as I’ve ever had to come through. Just not being able to win at home is the most frustrating thing.”
