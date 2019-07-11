Baseball
- Baseball's All-Star Game had a record low television rating.
The American League's 4-3 victory over the National League on Tuesday night in Cleveland had a 5.0 rating and 11 share on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research. The game was seen by an average of 5.93 million households and 8.14 million viewers.
That is down from the previous record low rating of 5.2 and 8.69 million viewers for the AL's 8-6, 10-inning victory last year.
The game averaged 8,302,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming services, peaking at 8,592,000 viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m. EDT. It was the most-watched Fox prime-time telecast since February and the network's most-watched Tuesday night since the World Series opener between Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers last October.
The Home Run Derby drew a combined 6.2 million viewers and a 4.54 rating in metered markets on ESPN and ESPN2 on Monday night, up from 5.97 million viewers and a 4.39 rating last year.
The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a broadcast and the share is the percentage tuned to a telecast among those households with televisions on at the time.
- Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a home plate collision with Los Angeles Angles catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday.
“Obviously, I still feel terrible about it,” Marisnick said. “I know deep down in my heart that I had no intent to hurt or make contact with him.”
Chief Baseball Officer of MLB Joe Torre said he didn’t think Marisnick intended to injured Lucroy.
“After thoroughly reviewing the play from all angles, I have concluded that Jake’s actions warrant discipline,” Torre said in a release. “While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated (the rules), which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision.”
Lucroy left the game on a cart and taken to a Houston hospital. He suffered a concussion and fractured nose.
Marisnick is appealing the suspension.
Soccer
- A statue capturing Brandi Chastain's iconic reaction to scoring the U.S. team's winning goal in the 1999 Women's World Cup has been unveiled outside the Rose Bowl.
Chastain was on hand for the unveiling Wednesday, the 20th anniversary of the historic win which coincided with celebrations in New York for this year's World Cup champion team.
This year's the team sealed its second consecutive tournament win by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.
The statue shows Chastain at the moment she dropped to her knees in exultation, clutching the jersey she pulled off after cinching the win over China on a penalty kick in the game played at the Rose Bowl.
The moment has been credited as a watershed for invigorating women's sports.
