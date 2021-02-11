Leading off

BASEBALL
- Waterloo West has announced the hiring of Nate Lamphier as its new head baseball coach.
Lamphier comes to West from South Central Calhoun high School where he helped lead that program to one conference championship and upper division finishes in five of the last six years.
A native of Oelwein, Lamphier played at Upper Iowa University.
“We are happy to have Nate on board and we look forward to working very closely with him as he tries to continue to improve our baseball program,” West director of athletics Dr. Anthony W. Pappas said.
- After re-upping with the Minnesota Twins for what will be his 17th major league season, Nelson Cruz clearly was not ready to entertain the idea of a farewell tour.
His bat sure hasn't shown any quit, either.
“To be able to go where we want to go, I have to do my best. I have to be my best. I have to be on top of my game. So retirement is not on my mind,” the 40-year-old said. “My body feels great. My mind is still good, too. So there’s no reason. I still love the game. I don’t know what else to do. I have some plans after retirement, but I’m not ready yet.”
The Twins finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Wednesday with the designated hitter and most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons. Uncertainty about whether the DH would be used in the NL this year contributed to the delay in reaching agreement as his market value was being assessed, but both Cruz and the Twins expressed a mutual desire for him to return all along.
BASKETBALL
- Payton Draper scored 24 points and Kaitlyn Volesky chipped in 13 as fifth-ranked Wartburg College rolled to a 74-39 win over Luther College Wednesday.
The victory improved the Knights to 9-1 overall and 3-1 in the American Rivers Conference.
HOCKEY
- Waterloo Black Hawks goalie Charlie Glockner has committed to play at Northern Michigan University.
The 20-year old native of Minnetonka, Minn., is in his first season with the Black Hawks after spending his previous junior season with the Amarillo Bulls of the North American League.
- More seats have been made available for this Saturday and Sunday United States Hockey Games between the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Tri-City Storm.
Tickets for the game went on sale online on Wednesday, and available seats can be found online at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com