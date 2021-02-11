Leading off

BASEBALL

Waterloo West has announced the hiring of Nate Lamphier as its new head baseball coach.

Lamphier comes to West from South Central Calhoun high School where he helped lead that program to one conference championship and upper division finishes in five of the last six years.

A native of Oelwein, Lamphier played at Upper Iowa University.

“We are happy to have Nate on board and we look forward to working very closely with him as he tries to continue to improve our baseball program,” West director of athletics Dr. Anthony W. Pappas said.

After re-upping with the Minnesota Twins for what will be his 17th major league season, Nelson Cruz clearly was not ready to entertain the idea of a farewell tour.

His bat sure hasn't shown any quit, either.

“To be able to go where we want to go, I have to do my best. I have to be my best. I have to be on top of my game. So retirement is not on my mind,” the 40-year-old said. “My body feels great. My mind is still good, too. So there’s no reason. I still love the game. I don’t know what else to do. I have some plans after retirement, but I’m not ready yet.”