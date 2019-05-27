Baseball
- Bill Buckner was an All-Star and batting champion, a gritty gamer who was welcome on any team.
A reliable fielder, too.
But a little grounder forever changed his legacy.
Buckner, who made one of the biggest blunders in baseball history when he let Mookie Wilson's trickler roll through his legs in the 1986 World Series, died Monday. He was 69.
"He deserved better," former Dodgers teammate Bobby Valentine tweeted .
Buckner died after a long battle with Lewy body dementia, his family said in a statement. The disease causes Alzheimer's-like symptoms along with movement and other problems.
Buckner made his major league debut as a teenager, played until he was 40 and amassed 2,715 hits in between. Yet for all he accomplished, it was his October error at first base that fans always remembered.
Trying for their first crown since 1918, the Boston Red Sox led the New York Mets 5-3 going into the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 6 at Shea Stadium. The Mets tied it with two outs, then Wilson hit a roller up the first base line that got past a gimpy Buckner, a misplay that let Ray Knight rush home from second base with the winning run.
The Red Sox lost 8-5 in Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until they won the championship in 2004.
Basketball
- The Warriors finally have clarity on their NBA Finals opponent. They also finally have clarity on whether Kevin Durant will play against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 on Thursday after missing the past five playoff games because of a strained right calf.
“KD’s not playing in Game 1,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ll see where it goes from here. The fact there’s a lot of days in between games in the Finals helps us. So we’ll see.”
The Warriors play Game 2 on Sunday in Toronto, but Durant might not play in that game, either. Kerr said the Warriors have not decided if Durant will travel with the team to Toronto on Tuesday. The Warriors have yet to clear Durant for any on-court work.
The Warriors will officially re-evaluate Durant on Wednesday, and if he can begin on-court work. On one hand, Durant could potentially have three practice days on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to increase his workload. On the other hand, that might not be enough for the Warriors to feel comfortable clearing him to play for Game 2.
Since injured his right calf against the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, Durant’s rehab has entailed receiving treatment in the trainer’s room and completing exercises in the weight room.
Hockey
- The Washington Capitals said Monday they have confirmed star Evgeny Kuznetsov is shown in a now-deleted video on social media that appears to show him in a hotel room with lines of white powder on a table in front of him.
In a statement sent to The Associated Press by spokesman Sergey Kocharov, the team says it is in the process of gathering facts and will have no further comment at this time.
The video posted on Twitter carried a message saying it was why Russia lost in the world hockey championship semifinals. It showed Kuznetsov talking to someone and lines of white powder and American dollar bills can be seen on the table. Kuznetsov does not touch anything on the table in the 22-second video.
In a statement to Russian news outlet Sport Express, Kuznetsov said the video is from 2018 in Las Vegas after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. In that statement, Kuznetsov said he went to a friend's hotel room, saw drugs and an "unknown women," called a friend and left.
"I never took drugs, give me a drug test and I'll pass it," Kuznetsov told Sport Express.
Golf
- Iowa State’s Tripp Kinney wrapped up his sensational junior season by tying for 47th at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Waukee, Iowa native carded a final-round 82 for a 72-hole 302 total.
Kinney’s finish at the NCAA finals is one of the best by a Cyclone since the Regional format was implemented in 1989. All-American Nate McCoy tied for 29th in 2012.
