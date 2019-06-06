Hockey
- San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has undergone groin surgery before becoming eligible for free agency this summer.
The Sharks said Wednesday that Karlsson had the operation last week and has already started rehabilitation. The team says Karlsson is expected to recover fully in the offseason and be ready for the start of the 2019-20 season.
The big question surrounding Karlsson now will be where he plays next season. The Sharks acquired the two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman from Ottawa just before the start of the season. Karlsson is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1 and has given no indication whether he wants to return to San Jose or find a new team.
The 29-year-old Karlsson initially injured his groin in January and missed 27 of the final 33 regular-season games for San Jose. Karlsson returned in the final regular-season game and played in the postseason despite being visibly hampered by the injury.
Football
- Authorities say two female acquaintances vanished with more than half a million dollars in jewelry from star NFL running back Le’Veon Bell’s Florida home.
Hollywood police say Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing. The police report obtained by The Associated Press refers to the two women as Bell’s girlfriends.
Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex. They total $520,000. Police said they are investigating.
Bell practiced with the New York Jets on Tuesday for the first time since signing with them in March. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal — including $35 million guaranteed —after sitting out last season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute.
Baseball
- Toronto has selected Florida high school pitcher Braden Halladay, a son of the late Roy Halladay, in the 32nd round of the Major League Baseball draft — the round matching his father’s Blue Jays uniform number.
The younger Halladay is a right-hander like his famous father, who will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame next month. Roy Halladay won 203 games and two Cy Young Awards over 16 big league seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and Philadelphia Phillies from 2010-13. He died in November 2017 at age 40 when the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.
Toronto retired his No. 32 on opening day in 2018.
Braden Halladay tweeted a thank you to the Blue Jays and added in his post that there was a mutual understanding between him and the team that he will be honoring his commitment to attend Penn State.
- The Chicago Cubs’ rebound from a sluggish start to the top of the National League Central convinced President Theo Epstein to add reinforcements to a team with World Series aspirations.
Less than a week after signing Carlos Gonzalez to a minor-league contract and receiving instant production from the three-time All-Star outfielder, the Cubs made a massive strike Wednesday night by agreeing to terms with seven-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.
The agreement will become official once Kimbrel, 31, passes a physical examination. Kimbrel’s agreement with the Cubs was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the deal is worth $43 million and runs through 2021.
The addition of Kimbrel strengthens a bullpen already bolstered by the return of Pedro Strop, who said Tuesday he would gladly welcome a closer with the credentials of Kimbrel. The right-hander has a lifetime 1.91 ERA with 333 saves and 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings over nine seasons with the Braves, Padres and Red Sox.
