Leading off

Football

Colorado will bring three hallowed football numbers out of retirement at the growing requests from recruits.

Byron "Whizzer" White's No. 24, Joe Romig's No. 67 and Bobby Anderson's No. 11 will all be worn again. The family of White, who died in 2002, along with Romig and Anderson approved the decision to bring back their numbers.

Those three players will still be honored through a patch that will appear on the jersey. It will bear their name and years they played for Colorado.

"Current players and recruits ask all the time for jersey numbers, and often the retired ones have come up," Colorado athletic director Rick George said Wednesday in a statement. “It should also bring a spotlight back to those three players every time a TV camera shows them head-on or a picture appears in a newspaper or online. The names White, Romig and Anderson will be celebrated all over again.”

White had his number retired after his senior season in 1937 when he became the school's first All-American in football. White played professional football, graduated from Yale Law School and was appointed by President John F. Kennedy to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1962. He retired from the bench in 1993.