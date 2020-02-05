Leading off

Football
- Colorado will bring three hallowed football numbers out of retirement at the growing requests from recruits.
Byron "Whizzer" White's No. 24, Joe Romig's No. 67 and Bobby Anderson's No. 11 will all be worn again. The family of White, who died in 2002, along with Romig and Anderson approved the decision to bring back their numbers.
Those three players will still be honored through a patch that will appear on the jersey. It will bear their name and years they played for Colorado.
"Current players and recruits ask all the time for jersey numbers, and often the retired ones have come up," Colorado athletic director Rick George said Wednesday in a statement. “It should also bring a spotlight back to those three players every time a TV camera shows them head-on or a picture appears in a newspaper or online. The names White, Romig and Anderson will be celebrated all over again.”
White had his number retired after his senior season in 1937 when he became the school's first All-American in football. White played professional football, graduated from Yale Law School and was appointed by President John F. Kennedy to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1962. He retired from the bench in 1993.
"It will be an honor to watch number 24 in action for Colorado again," his family said through his son Charles.
Basketball
- A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed Wednesday night on his long-awaited trade.
As part of the deal, Iguodala agreed to a two-year extension, with the second of those years being a team option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized.
The person also said Miami and Memphis were still working out complete terms of what the Heat are giving up in the deal, and that a third team may still be involved. Oft-injured forward Justise Winslow indicated in a tweet that he was part of the deal, reaching out to fellow former Duke players Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen with a message.
Jones and Allen are both members of the Grizzlies. Winslow has missed much of this season with a bone bruise in his back.
Holding the team option for 2021-22 is a critical component for Miami, which intends to have maximum flexibility for free-agent shopping in the summer of 2021 and made clear to all teams in recent days — and even last summer — that it would not compromise those plans.
Baseball
- Just a week before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the New York Yankees are already dealing with a significant rotation issue.
James Paxton underwent back surgery on Wednesday, the club announced.
According to the Yankees, the lefty’s approximate timeline to return to major league action is three to four months.
That conservatively creates an early June scenario for Paxton’s arrival in a Yankees rotation now fronted by Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million free agent contract in December.
After Cole, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ, the Yankees could have Jordan Montgomery, Jonathan Loaisiga and rookies Michael King and Deivi Garcia battling for the No. 5 starter’s job in camp.
In the short term, Paxton’s absence doesn’t impact the Yankees status as AL favorites entering spring training, though it’s a jarring start to a new season — especially after establishing an MLB record in 2019 with 30 players on the injured list.
Paxton, 31, has made eight trips to the IL in the previous six MLB seasons, including one for lower back inflammation in 2018, while with the Seattle Mariners.