Football
- Two LSU football players were trying to sell an electronic item when one of them fatally shot an 18-year-old man trying to rob them, police said Sunday.
A statement released by Baton Rouge police does not identify the players, but a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that the players are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because LSU and police have not released the players’ names.
The man killed was identified by police as Kobe Johnson. He was not an LSU student and died at the scene Saturday.
LSU players called police, waited at the scene, were questioned and were released while the investigation continues.
After Johnson displayed a weapon, one of the players pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, police said. Authorities have not said whether the player was licensed to carry the firearm he used.
It remains to be seen how LSU will handle their playing status when the Tigers finish the season against UCF in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.
The only comment so far from LSU has come from athletic director Joe Alleva, who said in a statement that the university was “in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation.”
- In a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey 12 receptions for 77 yards to set an NFL record for receptions in a season (106) by a running back.
He became the third running back in league history to record 100 receptions and 1,000 yards rushing in a season, joining LaDainian Tomlinson and Matt Forte. McCaffrey has 1,080 rushing yards and 845 receiving yards, giving him an outside chance to become only the third player to post 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.
He also broke his father Ed’s record for receptions in a season, although McCaffrey quipped, “He’s got a comeback — he’s got three Super Bowl (rings). So he’s got me there.”
Hockey
- Erik Karlsson will be watching the Sharks next two games from the press box.
The Sharks defenseman received a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety Sunday for delivering an illegal hit to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wanger in Saturday’s matinee at SAP Center.
Karlsson received a hearing with the department Sunday morning before the suspension was announced.
The two-time Norris Trophy winner delivered the questionable hit at 2:41 of the second period after Wagner received a pass coming out of his own zone. Wagner eventually left the game with an apparent concussion and did not return.
The NHL Department of Player Safety determined the hit to be illegal because Karlsson made the head the main point of contact. The department also determined that contact with Wagner’s head was avoidable as Karlsson could have taken a different angle to deliver the hit through the Kings forward’s core.
The suspension is the first of Karlsson’s nine-year NHL career. His only past offense is a $2,500 received for slashing Sean Bergenheim of the Florida Panthers on March 4, 2012.
Baseball
- The Chicago Cubs have signed injured right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract with an option for the 2020 season.
The Cubs announced the deal Sunday, taking a chance on the starting pitcher after his 2018 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery. Graveman was Oakland’s opening day starter for the second consecutive season, but he was shut down in late May and had surgery July 30. Terms of the deal weren’t announced.
Graveman is unlikely to make much impact in 2019, but he could boost Chicago’s rotation in 2020. Similar deals have become more common for pitchers recovering from major surgery.
The 28-year-old was 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA in seven starts in 2018 after going 6-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts with Oakland a season earlier.
