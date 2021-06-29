Leading off: Waterloo West to honor 1991 state champion baseball team Friday

Baseball
- The Waterloo West baseball team will be honoring its 1991 state championship team Friday during its baseball doubleheader with Linn-Mar at Danny Van Syoc field.
The team will be honored between games celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 5-3 victory over Des Moines East in the Class 4A state championship game in Marshalltown. The Wahawks opened the tournament with a 16-0 victory over Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
The first game begins at 5 p.m.
The recognition ceremony will be live streamed on the Waterloo School’s Facebook page.
Waterloo Schools is encouraging all fans to come out and join them in honoring this great team.
- The family of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has sued the team and two former employees after his overdose death almost two years ago, alleging that an Angels employee supplied drugs to multiple players.
One lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Courton behalf of Skaggs' widow, Carli, while his parents, Darrell and Debbie, sued in Tarrant County (Texas) District Court.
The complaints, which name former communications director Eric Kay and longtime vice president of communications Tim Mead as defendants in addition to the Angels, accuse the team of wrongful death and negligence. The lawsuits allege Kay "had a long history of drug abuse" and provided drugs to "at least five" Angels players other than Skaggs.
"The Angels owed Tyler Skaggs a duty to provide a safe place to work and play baseball," the lawsuit filed in L.A. said. "The Angels breached their duty when they allowed Kay, a drug addict, complete access to Tyler. The Angels also breached their duty when they allowed Kay to provide Tyler with dangerous illegal drugs. The Angels should have known Kay was dealing drugs to players. Tyler died as a result of the Angels' breach of their duties."
The lawsuits don't seek a specific amount of damages.
The Angels, an attorney for Kay, and Mead didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Basketball
- Former Iowa State basketball standout Bridget Carleton is seeing her dreams come true, after she was named to Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team Olympic Roster, Canada Basketball announced Tuesday evening.
Carleton, a Chatham, Ontario, Canada native, was a member of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament team that went 3-0 and earned Canada its third-straight Olympic appearance. She averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while averaging 25.3 minutes per game.
“I am so proud of Bridget as she is now going to live out her dream to play for Team Canada in the Olympics,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “I know she was disappointed it did not take place last summer but as always Bridget just kept working and getting better so she would be ready this summer. Bridget continues to make all of us at Iowa State proud and we will continue to follow her career.”
Carleton competed for the Cyclones from 2015-19 and was a four-year starter at Iowa State.
- The Portland Trail Blazers went into damage-control mode while introducing Chauncey Billups as their new coach Tuesday, amid questions about how they selected him over more experienced candidates and how sexual assault allegations were lodged against him nearly a quarter-century ago.
Billups never faced charges related to those allegations that came out in 1997 and settled out of court with the accuser three years later. He addressed that chapter Tuesday, though when he was asked to elaborate on some of those comments the Trail Blazers refused to let him answer.
Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations, said the team hired an independent firm to look into the sexual assault allegations and determined that nothing nonconsensual had occurred.
“We stand by Chauncey, everyone in the organization, and believe he’s the right choice to be our head coach, and the right choice to be the kind of ambassador in the Portland community everybody here has become accustomed to,” Olshey said.
Golf
- Former Wartburg College golfer Matt Mummelthei captured his fifth consecutive Waverly City Championship Saturday.
Mummelthei fired a 27-hole score of 97 with rounds of 66 and 31 to win by 13 shots. He is the second player in Waverly City Championship history to win five straight joining Fred Grawe Jr (1974-79).