Leading off: Waterloo West to honor 1991 state champion baseball team Friday

"The Angels owed Tyler Skaggs a duty to provide a safe place to work and play baseball," the lawsuit filed in L.A. said. "The Angels breached their duty when they allowed Kay, a drug addict, complete access to Tyler. The Angels also breached their duty when they allowed Kay to provide Tyler with dangerous illegal drugs. The Angels should have known Kay was dealing drugs to players. Tyler died as a result of the Angels' breach of their duties."

The lawsuits don't seek a specific amount of damages.

The Angels, an attorney for Kay, and Mead didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Basketball

Former Iowa State basketball standout Bridget Carleton is seeing her dreams come true, after she was named to Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team Olympic Roster, Canada Basketball announced Tuesday evening.

Carleton, a Chatham, Ontario, Canada native, was a member of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament team that went 3-0 and earned Canada its third-straight Olympic appearance. She averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while averaging 25.3 minutes per game.