Leading off: Play Ball Clinic set for SportsPlex

Basketball

Waterloo West senior and Oklahoma commit Sahara Williams has been named to USA Basketball's 18U 3x3 National team that will participate in the World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary from Aug. 23-28.

Williams joins KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., Sarah Strong of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La.

Williams will participate in a training camp for the event in Chicago from Aug. 16-20.

Baseball

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Waterloo Leisure Services in collaboration with the US Conference of Mayors and the National Baseball Leagues will host a ‘Play Ball’ clinic for youth at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

The Play Ball initiative is baseball’s effort to encourage young people to engage in baseball and softball. These events coincide with key dates on the MLB’s calendar.

Waterloo’s Play Ball clinic will take play on the same day as the MLB’s Field of Dreams event between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

Youth ages 6-10 are encourage to attend the event which will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. No registration is required. The first 30 participants will receive a free T-shirt. All equipment is provided.

Leisure Services staff and West High athletes will guide players through fun challenges to help introduce the basic concepts of the game and will culminate in a Whiffle Ball game.

For more information about Waterloo’s Play Ball clinic, contact the Alex Hildman at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex by calling 319-291-0165.

Football

Nine Northern Iowa football players have earned Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason honors.

Kicker Matthew Cook, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and defensive back Benny Sapp III were all first team picks.

Earning second team nods were linebacker Bryce Flater, defensive back Korby Sander, defensive linemen Caden Houghtelling and Devin Rice. Offensive lineman Erik Sorensen and wide receiver Quan Hampton were also honored.

Cuvelier has also been named one of the 35 FCS defenders to be named to the Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list.

The award is given to the top defensive player in FCS.