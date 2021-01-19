Leading off: Northern Iowa men add pair of Division III opponents to schedule

Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired early Tuesday morning after it was revealed in an ESPN report that he sent unsolicited texts and photos, including a picture of an erect penis he claimed was a “stock image,” to a female reporter in 2016. Porter was hired as Mets GM in December.

New Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Porter’s termination via Twitter.

“We have terminated Jared Porter this morning,” Cohen said in a tweet on Tuesday morning, nearly nine hours after the disturbing report surfaced. “In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Mets president Sandy Alderson first learned of Porter’s actions on Monday around 5:30 p.m. Porter, who didn’t provide an explanation, apologized to the Mets for his past behavior. Alderson understood the seriousness of Porter’s messages to the woman after he read the ESPN report, which was posted around 11 p.m. Cohen and Alderson agreed on a brief phone call Tuesday morning that the only way forward was to fire Porter.

“Jared’s actions, as reflected by events disclosed last night, failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct,” Alderson said in a statement.

Porter reportedly sent 62 unanswered texts to the foreign correspondent who came to the United States to cover Major League Baseball. He was a Cubs employee at the time and admitted to sending a photo of an erect penis, but claimed it was not his.

