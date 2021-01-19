Leading off: Northern Iowa men add pair of Division III opponents to schedule

BASKETBALL
- The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team has added a pair of games to its 2020-21 schedule.
The Panthers will host Division III opponents Cornell College Thursday and Coe College, Monday (Jan.25).
Both games will tip-off at 6 p.m. and the McLeod Center will continue to operate at 15 percent capacity.
- The Iowa women’s basketball team has had its Thursday game at Maryland Sunday game at Rutgers University have been postponed.
The Rutgers game was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests within the program.
The game with Maryland was postponed out of caution due to Wednesday’s inauguration activities in Washington, D.C. Iowa made the decision to not travel to Maryland, which was supported by the Big Ten Conference.
WRESTLING
- Northern Iowa sophomore Brody Teske has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after impressive wins over ranked wrestlers Sunday.
Teske beat Missouri’s 24th-ranked Connor Brown, 12-10 in sudden victory, before topping seventh-ranked and returning all-American Alex Mackall of Iowa State, 6-4.
The wins improved Teske to 4-0.
- University of Iowa senior Spencer Lee has been named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Lee shares the award with Minnesota’s Patrick McKee.
Lee, ranked No. 1 at 125 pounds, opened the 2021 season with a first-period fall against Indiana’s 11th-ranked Liam Cronin.
The pin was the 22nd of Lee’s career, his 17th in the first period. He improved to 19-0 all-time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and extended his winning streak to 24 matches.
BASEBALL
- Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75.
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep.
A four-time All-Star, Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26 while pitching for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels and the Dodgers again in 1988, his final season.
The durable Sutton never missed a turn in the rotation in 756 big league starts. Only Cy Young and Nolan Ryan made more starts than Sutton, who never landed on the injured list in his 23-year career.
- Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired early Tuesday morning after it was revealed in an ESPN report that he sent unsolicited texts and photos, including a picture of an erect penis he claimed was a “stock image,” to a female reporter in 2016. Porter was hired as Mets GM in December.
New Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Porter’s termination via Twitter.
“We have terminated Jared Porter this morning,” Cohen said in a tweet on Tuesday morning, nearly nine hours after the disturbing report surfaced. “In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”
Mets president Sandy Alderson first learned of Porter’s actions on Monday around 5:30 p.m. Porter, who didn’t provide an explanation, apologized to the Mets for his past behavior. Alderson understood the seriousness of Porter’s messages to the woman after he read the ESPN report, which was posted around 11 p.m. Cohen and Alderson agreed on a brief phone call Tuesday morning that the only way forward was to fire Porter.
“Jared’s actions, as reflected by events disclosed last night, failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct,” Alderson said in a statement.
Porter reportedly sent 62 unanswered texts to the foreign correspondent who came to the United States to cover Major League Baseball. He was a Cubs employee at the time and admitted to sending a photo of an erect penis, but claimed it was not his.