Payton Trees and Gabe Meaney each hit home runs as Janesville rolled to a 13-0 victory over BCLUW Wednesday in North Iowa Cedar League baseball action.

Trees and Meaney also each scored twice, while Tyler Hoodjer scored three times.

Trees finished the game 2-for-4 and he stole two of the 10 stolen bases the Wildcats took in the game. Keegan Eastman had three stolen bases.

New Hampton 3, Turkey Valley 1: New Hampton improved to 10-3 overall behind a strong performance on the mound from Jaxon Eckley.

Eckley allowed just two hits while striking out 10 and allowing just the one run.

Talyn Bohaty and Kael Meyers each hit home runs for the Chickasaws. Meyers was 3-for-4 in the game.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Clayton Ridge 1: Tatum Nuss struck out 13 and allowed only three hits and an unearned run to lead the Cougars to victory.

Davis Van Sickle drove in both of S-F’s runs scoring Noah Henderson and Jaymison Howard in the fourth inning.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5, Hudson 4: After the Pirates tied the game in the top of the seventh before the Rebels walked off with the win.

Caleb Egesdal and Nick Tscherter each went 2-for-4 for G-R. Egesdal scored twice, while Logan Giesking drove in a pair of runs.

Hudson’s Nathan Rueber went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Pirates.

Don Bosco 13, North Tama 2: The Dons scored 12 of their 13 runs in fourth, fifth and sixth innings, including seven in the fifth, to pull away for the win.

Landon Frost, Myles McMahon, Andrew Kimball and Cole Frost all drove in two runs for Don Bosco.

Kaiden Knaack went 2-for-3 and scored three times, while Jacob Thiry was 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Josh Dostal had a pair of hits for North Tama.

Dike-New Hartford 14, South Hardin 0: Micah Walston had a pair of home runs and drove in four to power the Wolverines to victory.

Additionally, Gus Varney and Nick Reinicke each had a double and a home run in the win, while Varney drove in three runs and Reinicke scored three times.