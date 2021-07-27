Jalen Smith smashes five hits as Bucks top Larks

BISMARCK, North Dakota -- Jalen Smith went 5-for-6 while scoring four runs as the Waterloo Bucks downed the Bismarck Larks, 12-5, Tuesday in Northwoods League action.
Waterloo won its fourth straight as it also saw Josh Kasevich go 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs. Sam Biller went 2-for-4, additionally, as the Bucks pounded out 15 hits.
Cameron Hagan earned his second win of 2021 with five frames of two-run ball, striking out five while scattering six hits and four walks.
Waterloo returns to action Thursday at Mankato
