Jalen Smith smashes five hits as Bucks top Larks

BISMARCK, North Dakota -- Jalen Smith went 5-for-6 while scoring four runs as the Waterloo Bucks downed the Bismarck Larks, 12-5, Tuesday in Northwoods League action.

Waterloo won its fourth straight as it also saw Josh Kasevich go 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs. Sam Biller went 2-for-4, additionally, as the Bucks pounded out 15 hits.

Cameron Hagan earned his second win of 2021 with five frames of two-run ball, striking out five while scattering six hits and four walks.

Waterloo returns to action Thursday at Mankato

