Baseball
- The 51st IHSBCA baseball clinic and hall of fame banquet is set for Jan. 18-19 at the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids.
Clinicians will be Alabama head softball coach Pat Murphy, Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller, Creighton's Ed Servais, the New York Yankees' Tyson Blaser, Justin Toole of the Cleveland indians, and umprie Dan Pomeroy.
This year's Hall of Fame class includes Jay Ryan, Rod Unger, Bill Sandry, Lyle Gibson, Joe Nelson and Steve Fink.
Coaches and umpires can register for the clinic and banquet by visiting www.iowahsbca.net.
Basketball
- Iowa State senior guard Bridget Carleton has been added to the 2018-19 Wooden Award mid-season list.
Carleton is one of just 25 student-athletes to earn a spot for the Wooden Award, which honors the nation's top player.
Carleton is leading the Cyclones and the Big 12 with a 19.9 points per game average, while also averaging 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Football
- Iowa State football seniors Brian Peavy, Willie Harvey, D’Andre Payne and Matthew Eaton will compete in the 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Jan. 19 at the Rose Bowl.
Peavy, a native of Houston, Texas, is a four-time All-Big 12 selection and one of the best cornerbacks in Iowa State history. He ended his career with 47 starts, 289 tackles, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.
A native of Hastings, Fla., Harvey was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick at linebacker in 2018 after ranking second on the team in tackles (76), sacks (3.5) and TFL (9.0).
Payne was a three-year starter in the secondary for the Cyclones, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades in 2017. The Washington, D.C., native ended his career with 31 starts, 130 tackles, 13.0 TFL and two interceptions.
Eaton started all 13 games at wide receiver in 2018, catching 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
