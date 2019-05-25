OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eli Wilson had two hits and drove in two runs, helping Minnesota eliminate Iowa in the Big Ten tournament with a 3-0 victory late Friday night.
The Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska 11-1 earlier in the day.
Wilson had an RBI single in the third inning and an RBI double in the ninth inning for the fourth-seeded Gophers (28-26).
Minnesota starter Joshua Culliver scattered four hits without a walk over 4 1/3 innings, and Ryan Duffy added 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Jordan Kozicky added an RBI single in the ninth and Brett Schulze got the save, striking out Chris Whelan looking to end the game with runners at second and third at 12:49 a.m.
Ben Norman went 3-for-4 for the eighth-seeded Hawkeyes (31-24).
In the earlier game, Nate Fisher scattered four hits over seven innings as Nebraska reached the semifinals of the tournament.
Cam Chick had four RBIs for the Huskers (30-20), who finished off the Hawkeyes (31-23) in eight innings with the run rule.
Fisher (7-3) escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the second inning down 1-0, and his offense responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Nebraska scored four more in the fifth, a stretch capped by a home run from Spencer Schwellenbach. Fisher tied a career high with seven strikeouts.
Izaya Fullard had two hits for Iowa.
