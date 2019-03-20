IOWA CITY — As Iowa teammates learned Sunday where their NCAA basketball tournament trail would lead, Connor McCaffery was across the street from Carver-Hawkeye Arena settling into the batter’s box at Banks Field.
The Hawkeye guard saw his first action of the season for the Iowa baseball team during a weekend series against Cal State-Northridge and made the most of the opportunity.
He was a pinch-hitter Sunday in the opener of a doubleheader at the same time the basketball team learned its NCAA fate before starting in left field in the nightcap. Filling the seventh spot on the lineup card, McCaffery went 3-for-4 for two doubles in the Hawkeyes’ 3-1 victory.
McCaffery’s ability to put that type of game together doesn’t surprise coach Rick Heller.
That’s among the reasons McCaffery is being given the chance to compete in two sports for the Hawkeyes, averaging 4.6 points per game for an Iowa basketball team that opens NCAA play against Cincinnati on Friday in Columbus.
“What he’s doing isn’t easy, but Connor is such a smart kid, I think if anyone can make this work, he can,’’ Heller said. “We’re hoping he doesn’t join us on a full-time basis until April after a long run in the tourney, but we’re looking forward to having him out with us, too.’’
McCaffery, a standout in both sports as a prep at Iowa City West, has been juggling both throughout much of the school year.
Basketball has been his priority but he has worked on baseball as time allows and was in the clean-up spot in the batting order for Iowa for its Tuesday nonconference game against Simpson College.
“It comes down to time management and making sure that I’m getting done what I need to get done in the classroom and then in both sports,’’ McCaffery said. “The baseball coaches have been good in helping me work around things and when basketball is over, I’m looking forward to being out there.’’
McCaffery attends baseball practice when his basketball schedule allows.
Typically, he has been able to find time to hit on his own and he will play catch with teammates at the onset of Iowa workouts before having to leave for basketball practice.
“He’s doing as much as he can, working to get some cuts in and then make sure that his arm is in good shape,’’ Heller said. “We’re not expecting any more at this point. If he can stay in as close to baseball shape as he can, that’s good enough for us. He’s obviously in good condition with basketball, so that’s not a concern.’’
McCaffery has worked out as both an outfielder and first baseman for Iowa and is willing to play wherever the Hawkeyes need him.
“I’m doing what I can to make sure that I’m ready to go in baseball when basketball is over,’’ McCaffery said. “I feel like the little work I’m getting in will put me in a good position to step in and compete right away.’’
He said his baseball teammates have been supportive of what he is trying to do.
“They’ve been good about it. I get to practice for as long as I can, play some catch and this is a good team with a lot of potential,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m excited to get the chance to help them out and be a part of it.’’
Heller shares that sentiment.
“If anybody can pull this off, Connor can,’’ he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.