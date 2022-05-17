Hudson, GC boys qualify for state golf

STATE CENTER – Several area golfers earned trips to the Class 2A state golf meet at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames Monday.

Playing at Lincoln Valley Golf Course, Hudson earned a berth as a team by finishing second behind Des Moines Christian.

The Pirates carded a 321, 22 shots back of DMC.

On the individual side, Dike-New Hartford freshman Carson Costello finished third with a 75, and Denver junior Clayton Liddle was fourth with a 76. Both of those players have moved on.

In Mediapolis, New Hampton’s Mason Lane and Kyler Glenn both advance. Each player carded an 80.

At the Carroll County Club, the Grundy Center boys moved on with a team score of 302. Osage also will advance with a 322.

Grundy Center’s Dexter Whitehill, Ashton Martens and Ben Wegmann finished two, three and four. Whitehill finished with a 73, while Martens and Wegmann each had 74s.

In a 1A meet at Spring Valley in Livermore, North Butler senior Sean Mathers advanced with an 82.

1A state will be played at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

In Decorah, Charles City’s Trevor White and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Hogan Hansen qualified for the 3A state meet at Veenker Memorial.

White and Hansen each shot 72 to finished third and fourth respectively at Oneota Golf and Country Club.

Gilbert’s Joey Currans and Brock Snyder finished 1-2 with a 69 and 71, respectively.

The state tournaments will be held May 23 & 24.

Girls’ golf

CF takes Divisional: At Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids Monday, Cedar Falls captured the final round of an MVC Divisional with a score of 349, edging host Cedar Rapids Washington by four strokes.

Molly Ratchford paced the Tigers with an 82. Taylor Urbanek had an 88, and Haley Jacobs carded an 89.

Prep baseball

Tigers sweep: Cedar Falls opened the 2022 baseball season with a Mississippi Valley Conference sweep of Iowa City Liberty 4-2, 14-1.

In the 4-2 win, Jaden Kramer went 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Ben Phillips, Caleb Raisty and Max Steinlage scored in the game.

Shae Buskohl and Max Steinlage combined to strike out five. Buskhol worked the first five innings earning the win.

In game two, Raisty had a double and drove in three, while Steinlage and Kramer each doubled and drove in two.

Sophomore Teeghen Rath worked the first 3 and 2/3 innings to earn the win. He struck out four.

