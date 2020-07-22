Hit or error? MLB official scorers work remotely thru virus

But no opportunity to go down to the clubhouse after the game, to talk to the player or a manager for further illumination.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said the game slows down as an observer gets farther away from the action, which affects judgment on deciding whether a play should be a hit or an error. So he’s not keen on scorers working from home.

“Probably a touch unfair to the official scorer, which could end up affecting the players,” Francona said. “It’s tough enough to be an official scorer when you’re sitting up high. When you get down low and you see actually how fast the ball’s moving or the hops it’s taking or the topspin, you get a much better version of what’s really happening.

“I know any time you slow it down and watch it again, it always looks like an error. But you have to remember, that player is not allowed to slow it down.”

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts agreed.

“The speed of the game, seeing it in real time with your own eyes in front of you I think matters,” Roberts said.

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, on the other hand, believes decisions by scorers will improve.