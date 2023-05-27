Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aplington-Parkersburg’s Garrett Hempen tossed 6 2/3 innings of four hit baseball as he helped the Falcons down Jesup, 3-1, Friday in North Iowa Cedar League baseball action.

Preston Janssen recorded the final out, a strike out to finish the victory.

Hempen also drove in a run as did Benny Walker. Tate Neymeyer went 2-for-4, and Nick Neuroth scored twice.

Dike-New Hartford 12, Union 2: Gus Varney tripled twice and drove in four runs on a 3-for-5 night for the Wolverines.

Trevor Folkerts went 2-for-4 and Will Textor, Varney and Nick Reinicke all scored twice to back up Cameron Decker, who earned the win allowing no earned runs.

Janesville 9, Clarksville 1: A six-run third carried the Wildcats to the win.

Dawson Graham an dTrevor Forey each drove in two for Janesville.

Tyler Hoodjer struck out 12 batters while throwing four hitless innings before Trevor Santee finished the no-hitter striking out two over three innings.

Columbus Catholic 11, Wapsie Valley 4: The Sailors banged out 12 hits, all singles, as they scored in each of the first four innings to gradually pull away from the Warriors.

Connor Knudtson went 3-for-4, and Thomas Steele and Myles Gardner each drove in two runs.

John Meier pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to save the win for Major Westhoff.

Bryar Bellis drove in two runs for Wapsie Valley, while Jaxson Kuhlmann collected three of the Warriors 13 hits.

Linn-Mar 9-3, West 0-2: A slow start in the first game cost the Wahawks, and in the night cap, four different Lions pitchers out-dueled West starter Brady Dean to complete the sweep.

In game one, Linn-Mar scored four times in each of the first two innings to take a commanding lead.

Cael Caughron went 1-for-3 for West, and eighth-grader Thomas Gettman doubled for the Wahawks.

In the nightcap, West’s Dean worked in and out of trouble to keep the Wahawks in the game. West led 2-1 after 1 ½ innings, but the Lions scored twice in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead.

Dean worked six innings allowing just two earn runs while striking out five and walking three.

Tayvon Homolar and Caughron each drove in runs for West. Gettman had a pair of hits, including his second double of the night.

Oelwein 4, Denver 3: Kale Horkheimer doubled and drove in two runs to pace the Huskies to victory.

Softball

Clarksville 11, Janesville 1: Rachel Borchart drove in three runs, while Claire Lodge and Jeni Johnson each had two for the Indians.

Emmalee Manwarren scored three times for Clarksville, while Cailyn Hardy and Brochardt each crossed the plate twice.

Freshman Sydney Lovrien tossed five innings of one-hit baseball striking out five to earn the win.

Wapsie Valley 7, Columbus Catholic 1: A second-run second inning propelled the Warriors past the Sailors.

Anna Curley scattered five hits and three walks while striking out nine to earn the win.

Offensively, Sydney Matthias drove in two, while Peyton Curley, Maddie Ladeburg and Maya Barnes all had RBIs.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 14, Hudson 1: An eight-run fourth inning helped the Cougars improve to 4-0.

Isabelle Elliott and Aubree Land each hit home runs for S-F. Elliott drove in three, and Land, Jamie Jones and Addi Murray all had 2 RBIs.