Harrison Durow pitches Waterloo past Duluth in Northwoods League action
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo Bucks logo

DULUTH, Minn. – Harrison Durow threw six no-hit innings as the Waterloo Bucks scored a 8-5 Northwoods League win over Duluth Thursday.

Durow carried his no-hit bid into the seventh. He finished the night by allowing just two hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Durow improved to 2-1 while dropping his earned run average to 1.86.

Waterloo built an 8-0 lead before the Huskies scored five times off three Bucks pitchers in the bottom of the ninth. Brycen Mautz, the third pitcher, got the final out for his second save.

Garrett McGowan hammered his third home run of the season while going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and 3 RBIs.

Joshua Kasevich, Daniel Irisarri and Sam Biller each had multi-hit games. Biller and Max Jung-Goldberg each hit doubles.

The Bucks and Huskies play again tonight at 6:35 p.m. in Duluth.

