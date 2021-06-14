 Skip to main content
Gonzalez slugs Waterloo Bucks past St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning Monday night to secure a 5-2 road win over St. Cloud.

Waterloo’s go-ahead shot came on a two-run homer from Emiliano Gonzalez. In total, seven different players recorded hits for the Bucks. Ryan Duffy struck out nine and allowed two runs, none earned, in 6 2/3 innings for Waterloo. Aaron Treloar picked up the win in relief and Brycen Mautz secured the save.

