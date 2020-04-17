GOAT League a hit with local fantasy baseball group

CEDAR FALLS — Major League Baseball’s lifetime bans haven’t prevented Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson from accumulating stats in one local 12-team fantasy baseball league.
Cedar Falls resident Stephen Lukas is a commissioner who has found a creative way to play ball despite the absence of live sports. Names from baseball’s past have been penciled onto fantasy lineup cards as the result of a collaborative effort by a group of friends who created the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) League.
A majority of the league’s members work at John Deere and Veridian. Three of the owners are childhood friends who grew up near each other in Waterloo. One of the newest additions is a neighbor of Lukas’ co-worker.
The league has created a topic of conversation for Zoom meetings and group chats.
“This league was a collective idea between a great group of friends and baseball fans,” Lukas said. “It’s proven to be a great way for us to stay socially active and engaged in some form of baseball and general camaraderie, even in a time where we can’t all hang out at a local bar to watch real games and drink a few beers together.”
The GOAT League’s rosters were filled through a traditional snake draft. Selections of the game’s current and future Hall of Fame candidates popped up on cell phone notifications during what would have been MLB’s opening week in late March. The player pool consists of any big leaguer who competed for at least five seasons and made his debut after 1903 (the start of game logs in Baseball Reference’s website).
Babe Ruth followed by steroid-era all-stars Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez were the league’s first selections during a draft that lasted three days with 1,771 messages appearing in the group chat over that stretch. Walter Johnson, Lou Gehrig, Willie Mays, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial, Mariano Rivera and Randy Johnson rounded out the opening round. Jorge Posada was the final pick.
That’s when Lukas went to work.
A software systems engineer at John Deere, Lukas used his knowledge of Google Docs, Microsoft programming and Excel to set up scripts that randomly pull stats from any game within a player’s career.
Data is compiled from three different games for position players daily. Starting pitchers work one out of every five games and relief pitchers make an appearance two out of every five games.
The GOAT League is scheduled to run for 54 days and conclude May 23.
“This was intentionally planned as it was thought that Major League Baseball could begin an actual season by June 1, which would allow us to switch back to our typical fantasy baseball league,” Lukas said. “It’s starting to appear that maybe we will be playing a second season of the GOAT League prior to MLB beginning its season.”
It might be an understatement to say that fantasy baseball is merely one of Lukas’ hobbies. As a college student, he once spent one summer participating in 12 different leagues. Yahoo! only allowed four teams per person so he had to create three different user IDs.
Lukas currently serves as a commissioner for two of the three leagues in which he participates. Setting up this league without the aid of Yahoo! or ESPN’s fantasy baseball software marked his most ambitious project.
Working from home, like so many during the coronavirus pandemic, the engineer squeezed in a couple hours of fantasy baseball league development while watching his two children from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once his wife returned from her daily job, Lukas worked remotely for John Deere from 5 p.m. until midnight. He then spent a couple more hours developing the league before going to bed and starting all over again the next day.
Lukas estimates it took 20 hours of over five days before the league was ready to be launched with regular stats and standings updates. He still managed to squeeze in time to play board games with his wife and watch the popular Netflix series, “Tiger King.”
After setting up the league, Lukas now runs four scripts a day which take about 10 to 15 minutes for the executions to finish. He’s invested additional time on formatting and user interface enhancements.
Team owners can find the exact game from baseball’s history that was pulled on any given day. Fantasy season totals accumulated for individual players are available within drop down menus.
Lukas’ data also includes line charts that show movement among teams in each of the 10 statistical categories.
Just over one quarter of the way into the season, former Philadelphia Phillies corner infielder Dick Allen is on pace for one of the league’s leading stat lines of 129 runs, 65 homers, 185 RBIs, 31 steals and a .342 batting average. On the other end of the spectrum, MLB strikeout king Nolan Ryan is on a pace for just seven wins with 216 strikeouts, a 7.37 ERA and 1.76 WHIP as several of his worst starts have been pulled.
Similar to all fantasy leagues, this season hasn’t been without controversy. Mark McGwire was selected out of turn during the draft, snatched up by a different owner, and is the current home run leader.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the GOAT League is the manner in which greats from a previous era have been brought back to life.
Home Run Baker, for example, only recorded a career-high 12 home runs with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1913. His 162-game career averages of 102 RBIs, 24 steals and .307 batting still made him worthy of a place on a roster.
“I’ve really enjoyed researching baseball players I’ve never even heard of and looking up historical games, like the Carl Hubbell no-hitter we had on opening day of the GOAT League,” Lukas said.
For these fantasy baseball owners, the summer ritual of checking standings, searching for waiver wire pickups and trade options continues. The league champion will receive a winner-take-all prize of 11 beverages from the other participants.
“As excited as I am for season two of the GOAT League, I’m really looking forward to the time when Major League Baseball begins playing real games again,” Lukas said.
A lifelong Milwaukee Brewers fan, that interest will eventually fade from real baseball back to the fantasy version.
