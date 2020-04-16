GOAT League a blessing, not curse for local fantasy baseball owners

Babe Ruth followed by steroid-era all-stars Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez were the league’s first selections during a draft that lasted three days with 1,771 messages appearing in the group chat over that stretch. Walter Johnson, Lou Gehrig, Willie Mays, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial, Mariano Rivera and Randy Johnson rounded out the opening round. Jorge Posada was the final pick.

That’s when Lukas went to work.

A software systems engineer at John Deere, Lukas used his knowledge of Google Docs, Microsoft programming and Excel to set up scripts that randomly pull stats from any game within a player’s career.

Data is compiled from three different games for position players daily. Starting pitchers work one out of every five games and relief pitchers make an appearance two out of every five games.

The GOAT League is scheduled to run for 54 days and conclude May 23.

“This was intentionally planned as it was thought that Major League Baseball could begin an actual season by June 1, which would allow us to switch back to our typical fantasy baseball league,” Lukas said. “It’s starting to appear that maybe we will be playing a second season of the GOAT League prior to MLB beginning its season.”