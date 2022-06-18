Friday replay: Bucks falter late as Bismarck snaps Waterloo win streak

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks took an early lead Friday in a Northwoods League tilt at home against the Bismarck Larks in search of its third straight win.

Waterloo led 4-2 after three innings, keyed by a three-run home run from Ryan Guardino, but Bismarck rallied late.

The Larks tied the game at 4-all in the top of the sixth, and then after Waterloo surged ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Bismarck scored twice in the eighth and tacked on another run in the ninth to pull out a 7-5 win over the Bucks at Riverfront Stadium.

Guardino went 3-for-4 in the game for Waterloo as eight of nine Buck hitters collected at least one hit.

University of Iowa’s Marcus Morgan started for Waterloo working four innings allowing three hits, an earned run while walking two and striking out five.

