Faith helps ex-Astro JR Richard after stroke, homelessness

HOUSTON (AP) — The most terrifying pitcher ever to have called the Astrodome home slowly pushes himself up from a couch and lumbers, at 68 years old, into a small room overcrowded with 100 of Houston’s homeless and neediest people.
The Houston Chronicle reports they have come off the searing hot pavement to Lord of the Streets, an Episcopal Church and clinic on Fannin Street, for the free lunch, but first they must fill rows of foldout chairs and listen to uplifting testimonials from others like them.
Many in the audience do not know there is a guest speaker until the 6-foot-8 J.R. Richard wades through the aisle toward the pulpit.
“I don’t have no psychology degree,” he says during a private aside, “but sometimes it don’t take that.”
Thirty-eight summers ago, after the burly righthander had spent a decade with the Astros striking out 1,493 batters and dominating baseball with an effectively wild 100 mph fastball, Richard collapsed from an on-field stroke. It ended his career and derailed his life.
His millions of dollars earned dwindled by 1994. He was dispossessed and occasionally resigned to sleeping under the Highway 59 overpass on Beechnut Street.
He recovered thanks to friends sheltering him, a Major League Baseball pension of $100,000 that kicked in at age 45, a stretch doing ministry and a third marriage.
Usually, his hours reading Scripture at his home near Hobby Airport or days fishing Galveston Bay make for a content retirement, but with a presence that still commands attention in Houston, Richard is interested in establishing a new platform to share his wisdom.
On a recent Tuesday, Lord of the Streets provides him a fruitful opportunity. An ex-convict named Teddy introduces Richard.
“I was homeless,” Richard says into a microphone.
“At a certain point, I had to stop blaming other people,” he says. “If you want to sit there and lie in your feces, God will sit with his hands crossed.”
He connects with the room quickly. He secures eye contact with the back row. He incites laughter from wall to wall.
“A bunch of winos can sit on the street and drink wine together,” he says, “and ain’t nobody mad at nobody. You know what I’m saying?”
“I want you to love one another,” he says. “Love is contagious.”
People who often are reluctant to trust, to listen, to heed advice because they have failed while society has moved on without them now are nodding, parroting and yearning for more from Richard.
“What I’m telling you right now is something that I had to learn,” Richard says.
