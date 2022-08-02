 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Express rally past Bucks

Waterloo Bucks logo

EAU CLAIRE – A four-run first inning did not hold up for the Waterloo Bucks Monday as Waterloo dropped a 7-5 decision to the Eau Claire Express in Northwoods League action.

The Bucks got run-scoring hits from L, Brodie Kresser, Michael Mugan and TJ McCormick in the first inning to take an early lead.

But the Express tallied twice each in the first, third and fifth innings to surge past Waterloo. Trailing 6-4 in the seventh, the Bucks got a run scoring hit from Liam Critchett, but that was all Waterloo could manage.

Caleb Corbin scored twice for the Bucks, while Clayton Gray went 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .315.

The Bucks’ pitching staff struggled with command as five pitchers combined to walk 13 Express batters.

Waterloo was off Tuesday for the Northwoods League MLB Dreams Showcase, but return to action Wednesday to face Eau Claire before beginning a homestand with La Crosse on Thursday.

