Duffy, Bucks earn victory

WATERLOO – Ryan Duffy pitched five strong innings and then four Waterloo Buck relievers closed the door as the Bucks took down Eau Claire, 2-1, Monday in a Northwoods League game at Riverfront Stadium

Duffy allowed just four hits and struck out three while walking one to win his second game. He has yet to allow an earned run this season.

Curren Larson, Logan Jones, Aaron Treloar and Braden Burcham finished the job for Waterloo.

Garrett McGowan went 2-for-4 with two doubles. He doubled with one-out in the first and scored on a Jalen Smith single. Cameron Repetti scored the winning run after doubling to open the second. He scored on a Johnny Tincher ground out.

Eau Claire scored its only run in the ninth, an unearned run.

The Express and Bucks play again tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0