DNH locked in and ready for state tournament opener

Following Tuesday’s sub-state final victory over Osage, the Dike-New Hartford baseball team didn’t get back to work right away.

First-year head coach Jordan Martin had no concerns about giving his Wolverine squad more time to bask in the spotlight of qualifying for the program’s second ever state tournament and second in three seasons.

“When we got back to work we had gotten all the celebrating in that we needed,” Martin said. “And when we got back to work we were locked in, ready to work and they will be locked in and ready to go Tuesday.”

DNH (26-3) will open state tournament play against Dyersville Beckman at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Carroll.

“We’re definitely excited,” Martin adds. “It will be a special day.”

It is a relative young group of players head to state tournament as the Wolverines have just two seniors – Devon Kollasch and Ian Steffen. But that doesn’t mean this team doesn’t have a lot of experience or leadership.

“I couldn’t be more proud of those two…couldn’t ask for better leaders,” Martin said. “It is special for them to get this moment.”

There are four players on the roster that played key roles when DNH made the state tournament in 2020. Kollasch, Wil Textor and Gus Varney started all 19 games of that COVID-shortened season, and Nick Reinicke appeared in 17 games.

“I think this trip is going to be a little more special for them because they’ve played bigger roles,” Martin said of veteran state tournament players.

“It is a different group of guys, a lot of new faces in the lineup compared to that team 2020,” added Junior Wil Textor. “We got new leaders…I’m one of the older guys that have been leaders on this team.”

As much state tournament experience the Wolverines have returning, Martin and Textor say DNH would not be headed to Carroll if it was not for a lot of young guys stepping up.

Three freshmen – Colin Meester, Carson Costello and Lewis Textor have started 76 of 77 possible games. Sophomores Cole McCumber and Micah Walston have also played critical roles.

“Yes we have some state experience, but we’ve had a lot of young guys who have come in and helped us, have stepped up and performed at a high level.”

Textor agrees calling his younger brother a sparkplug for the team.

“He is amazing. He propels this whole team,” Wil Textor said. “He has more energy than any one kid I’ve seen in my life. When you have that on your team it is pretty amazing.”

When it has come to playing winning baseball it has been a strong blend of youth and veterans that have stirred the drink for DNH, but at the same time, the veterans have shown up big time.

Varney leads the team offensively with a .511 batting average. He has scored a team-best 44 runs, one more than Kollasch, and he has socked six home runs and driven in a team-best 45 runs. Reinicke has also blasted six home runs while driving in 34.

On the mound, Will Textor is 7-0, and Varney is 5-0. Lewis Textor, who earned the win in relief of his big brother in the sub-state final, is 4-0 as is fellow freshman Costello.

“This is a big thing for us,” Lewis Textor said. “It doesn’t happen to often here, but we made it happen.”

The key for success Tuesday, according to Martin, is DNH getting back to what got it here.

“There a lot of little things we can clean up,” he said. “I think we made more errors Tuesday than in any other game this season. We have to play baseball like we know how to play it. This group has confidence and we will take that confidence into the game.”