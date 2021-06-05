Davitt, Bucks shutdown Mudpuppies

WATERLOO – University of Iowa pitcher Duncan Davitt fired 5 2/3 innings of two-hit ball while striking out 10 in the Waterloo Bucks’ 9-1 victory over the Minnesota Mudpuppies Saturday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

Davitt and two relievers limited Minnesota to just three hits while striking out 16 as Waterloo improve to 5-1 overall.

Tynan Shahidi went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run. Chris Seng and Garrett McGowan each drove in two runs, and Seng scored three times from his lead-off position.

The two team play again today at 4:05 p.m. at Riverfront

FridayDaniel Irisarri homered and drove in two runs as the Bucks downed the Mudpuppies, 12-4.

Gabe Garcia collected five hits and scored three times, while Cameron Repetti was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a 2 RBIs.

Harrison Durow worked five shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out seven to earn the win.

Waterloo 9, Minnesota 1

Minnesota 000 000 010 — 1 3 1

Waterloo 002 034 00x — 9 17 1

Skoro, Benton (5), Tappe (7) and Roe. Duncan Davitt, Asghar (6), Pontes (8) and Shahidi. WP – Davitt. LP – Skoro.

