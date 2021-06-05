 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davitt, Bucks shutdown Mudpuppies
0 comments
alert
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Davitt, Bucks shutdown Mudpuppies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – University of Iowa pitcher Duncan Davitt fired 5 2/3 innings of two-hit ball while striking out 10 in the Waterloo Bucks’ 9-1 victory over the Minnesota Mudpuppies Saturday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

Davitt and two relievers limited Minnesota to just three hits while striking out 16 as Waterloo improve to 5-1 overall.

Tynan Shahidi went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run. Chris Seng and Garrett McGowan each drove in two runs, and Seng scored three times from his lead-off position.

The two team play again today at 4:05 p.m. at Riverfront

FridayDaniel Irisarri homered and drove in two runs as the Bucks downed the Mudpuppies, 12-4.

Gabe Garcia collected five hits and scored three times, while Cameron Repetti was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a 2 RBIs.

Harrison Durow worked five shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out seven to earn the win.

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism

Waterloo 9, Minnesota 1

Minnesota 000 000 010 — 1 3 1

Waterloo 002 034 00x — 9 17 1

Skoro, Benton (5), Tappe (7) and Roe. Duncan Davitt, Asghar (6), Pontes (8) and Shahidi. WP – Davitt. LP – Skoro.

Saturday's linescore

Waterloo 9, Minnesota 1

Minnesota;000;000;010 --  1;3;1

Waterloo;002;034;00x  --  9;17;1

Skoro, Benton (5), Tappe (7) and Roe. Duncan Davitt, Asghar (6), Pontes (8) and Shahidi. WP – Davitt. LP – Skoro.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances
Professional

4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances

  • Updated

Four minor league pitchers have been suspended this season by Major League Baseball after being caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs, signaling a stronger crackdown in the game's feeder system than in the big leagues during a historically dominant stretch by pitchers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News