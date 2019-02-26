MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Yu Darvish walked off the mound after a bunch of walks, yet wasn't worried. After a rocky first season for the Chicago Cubs full of injuries, he felt fine.
"No pain," he said Tuesday. "That was a huge part."
Darvish walked four in 1 1/3 innings against Arizona and didn't give up a hit. It was his first time facing major league hitters since May — his last minor league rehab outing came in August and he had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in September.
A four-time All-Star with Texas, Darvish went 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts last season with the Cubs, his first since signing a $126 million, six-year contract.
"This is like my first outing in my life," Darvish said. "I haven't thrown the last seven months. I was so excited."
Darvish threw 36 pitches, only 17 for strikes. But he hit 96 mph with a fastball, a significant jump from his final outing in the minors last year.
"It was a great day for me," Darvish said.
The 32-year-old Japanese ace also cracked a couple of jokes in English as he opted not to use a translator.
"Interpreters are expensive for the organization, right? That's why," Darvish said.
BET ON IT: A request from Major League Baseball to gambling regulators to ban betting on spring training games was quickly rejected in Nevada and is under consideration in at least three other states that recently legalized sports betting.
The league asked for the ban on Wednesday last week — the day before the first scheduled spring training game — arguing in letters to regulators that the exhibition games are "more vulnerable to manipulation" because teams are focused on getting players ready for the season, not on winning. MLB said its concerns have grown because of the spread of legal sports gambling after a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last year opened the possibility of new American markets.
The games have historically attracted little to no betting action in Nevada, where casinos in Las Vegas and elsewhere have taken bets on spring training games for decades.
MLB's deputy general counsel Bryan Seeley argued the risk is "particularly acute" during spring training because many players are not on the roster and don't make much money.
"Spring Training games provide greater opportunity for the misuse of inside information," he wrote in his request.
