Cubs pitching coach says COVID-19 quarantined him for month

Hottovy spent eight hours at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on the 12th day and was prepared to stay overnight. Instead, he got sent home with a breathing apparatus.

“If my story, if my journey through this, helps one person realize how severe this can get — and if that saves one life — then I want my story to be heard,” he said. “Again, I’m sorry I’m emotional. It’s still fresh.”

Hottovy coughed so much during one Zoom meeting with pitchers that manager David Ross took over for him.

Hottovy kept a cooler filled with drinks in the spare room because he didn’t want to risk exposing his family by going to the kitchen.

He said his wife was constantly cleaning and neighbors brought supplies to sanitize the home. If he went outside, Andrea and the kids would clear the house and open the doors. Hottovy would then exit as quickly as he could, without touching anything, and he would go straight to his room when he went back inside.

Hottovy thought about opting out of the season. But he has faith in the league’s protocols and will be with the team at home and away.

“I do still believe for society and for people, having sports and having baseball ... is important,” he said. “But at the same token, one little misstep, one little contact situation by one person, can derail an entire industry.”

