CHICAGO (AP) — After struggling prior to the All-Star break, the Chicago Cubs have started the second half clicking on all cylinders.
Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
The NL Central leaders posted their first series win since taking all three from St. Louis on June 7-9.
The Cubs were 10-16 in the 26 games before last week’s break. They outscored Pirates 22-10 in the series and manager Joe Maddon credited the rest during the break as the major factor behind the turnaround.
“People don’t want to listen to that because it’s too simple,” Maddon said. “If you’re more rested, you tend to do what you do better. If you’re not, you tend to do not as good.”
Robel Garcia had a pair of doubles and Anthony Rizzo added two hits as Chicago improved to 32-16 at Wrigley Field.
Cubs starter Jose Quintana (7-7) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings to win his third straight start. The left-hander struck out four and walked two.
CARDINALS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Adam Wainwright made the most of a couple of extra days of rest.
Paul Goldschmidt homered, Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Wainwright (6-7), who was scratched from Friday’s start due to back spasms, relied on a mixture of cutters, change-ups and curve balls. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven.
GIANTS 8, BREWERS 3: Tyler Beede pitched effectively into the seventh inning, had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in San Francisco’s win over Milwaukee.
Brandon Belt homered for the Giants, who took two out of three in the series.
INDIANS 4, TWINS 3: With the AL Central in danger of slipping away for the Cleveland Indians, Carlos Santana delivered.
Santana, coming off his first career All-Star appearance, hit a solo home run that broke a seventh-inning tie and the Indians avoided a sweep with a win over the first-place Minnesota Twins.
ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 2: Chad Pinder scored all the way from first base when White Sox shortstop Jose Rondón made a throwing error trying to start a double play in the ninth inning and Oakland beat Chicago.
Pinder singled as a pinch-hitter off Jace Fry (1-4) to begin the ninth. Ramón Laureano, who homered in the eighth to tie it at 2, followed with a sharp grounder to the left side of the infield.
Rondón made a backhanded stop, hurried and threw on the run. But the ball sailed past second baseman Yolmer Sánchez and rolled into the large foul territory near Chicago’s bullpen, and Pinder scored standing up.
TIGERS 12, ROYALS 8: Jeimer Candelario hit a bases-clearing double and Gordon Beckham added a two-run homer during a seven-run third inning, and Detroit pounded Brian Flynn and the Royals on Sunday.
Harold Castro had a pair of hits during the marathon fame, when the Tigers trotted 11 batters to the plate against Flynn, the fill-in starter. The first six reached base safely, and Brandon Dixon and Niko Goodrum also drove in runs before reliever Jorge Lopez finally ended the inning.
