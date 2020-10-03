Cubs face big questions after getting swept from playoffs; Cardinals' bats go silent against Padres

Maybe that explains how Bryant felt after the Cubs got knocked out by the Marlins in a 2-0 loss on Friday.

“It’s just a different feeling than every other year when we get eliminated and I don’t know why," he said. "It’s just a weird feeling.”

Padres eliminate Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — From 21-year-old budding superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to 36-year-old reliever Craig Stammen, the San Diego Padres tossed aside more than two decades of futility and brought joy to a city that's had its sports psyche beaten down for far too long Friday.

Stammen and eight fellow relievers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent the Padres over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series.

The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.