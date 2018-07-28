CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are gambling a change of scenery and a pennant race will help Cole Hamels return to form.
The Cubs acquired the veteran left-hander from the Texas Rangers on Friday for right-hander Eddie Butler, minor league pitcher Rollie Lacy and a player to be named. The Cubs are responsible for paying Hamels $5 million.
As part of the deal, Texas will send Chicago $2,862,903 to cover a portion of the $7,862,903 remaining in Hamels’ $22.5 million salary this year. If the Cubs decline his $19 million option for 2019 and pay a $6 million buyout, the Rangers would pay the Cubs an additional $6 million.
Hamels is in the midst of perhaps the worst year of his career, going 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts with last-place Texas. He is 1-3 with an 11.12 ERA in four starts in July.
But the 34-year-old Hamels is an experienced playoff pitcher with a history of success at Wrigley Field. He was the NL Championship Series and World Series MVP when Philadelphia won the title in 2008. He is 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 career postseason starts.
“To be able to change kind of the mindset, now to go on a first-place team, there’s something inside of you that sparks when you get in those situations,” Hamels said at the Rangers’ ballpark after the trade was announced.
“I think teams know he’s better than he’s pitched recently. We certainly know that,” said Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, adding that the Cubs were one of four teams he had serious discussions with about Hamels on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE GETS A MOOSE: The Milwaukee Brewers found the left-handed power hitter they sought, acquiring third baseman Mike Moustakas on Friday from the Kansas City Royals to complete a second significant trade in two days as the club makes a push for its first playoff appearance since 2011.
“We were looking for another big bat to add to the lineup and we got it,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We feel like we can put together a really tough lineup on a daily basis now.”
The Brewers sent outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez to the Royals, who are in last place in the AL Central.
The 29-year-old Moustakas was hitting .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs for the Royals. At least initially, the Brewers will shift current third baseman Travis Shaw to second base.
PHILLIES DEAL FOR CABRERA: The NL East-leading Phillies swung a deal four days before the trade deadline, getting Asdrubal Cabrera from the New York Mets for Double-A right-hander Franklyn Kilome.
Cabrera was hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs as the Mets’ second baseman. The 32-year-old Cabrera was a two-time All-Star shortstop for Cleveland earlier in his career.
TWINS DEAL ESCOBAR: The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired switch-hitting infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins on Friday for minor league right-hander Jhoan Duran and outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.
The 29-year-old Escobar hit .274 with 15 home runs, 63 RBIs and a major league-best 37 doubles in 97 games this season, his seventh with the Twins.
Twins star Joe Mauer said it was tough having Escobar leave.
“He’s a big part of this team on the field, in the clubhouse and in the community. It’s kind of a punch in the gut right now. There are a lot of guys hurting right now,” Mauer said. “Esky means a lot to a lot of guys in that clubhouse. It’s tough to see him go.”
The 20-year-old Duran made 15 starts this season for Kane County in the Class-A Midwest League, going 5-4 with a 4.73 ERA. The 6-foot-5, 175-pounder is from the Dominican Republic.
Maciel, 19, is from Brazil. In 68 games for Kane County this year, he hit .287 with 10 doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
The 22-year-old Trinidad hit .311 with eight homers and 56 RBIs in 91 games this season for Kane County. He played at UNLV.
PRESSLY TO ASTROS: The Houston Astros added bullpen help Friday night when they traded for Minnesota right-hander Ryan Pressly.
Houston sent two prospects — right-hander Jorge Alcala and outfielder Gilberto Celestino — to the Twins.
The 29-year-old Pressley is 1-1 with a 3.40 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 51 appearances this season.
Alcala was 3-7 with a 3.29 ERA in 19 games between Double-A Corpus and Class-A Advanced Buies Creek this season. The 19-year-old Celestino hit .299 with four homers and 21 RBIs combined between Corpus Christi and Class-A Tri-City.
MARINERS BEEF UP PEN: The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Friday by acquiring right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Seth Elledge.
Tuivailala is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances for St. Louis this season, his second full season in the big leagues.
VENTERS BACK TO BRAVES: The Atlanta Braves announced a trade for Tampa Bay left-hander Jonny Venters in exchange for $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.
The 33-year-old Venters came up with the Braves and was a key member of the bullpen from three seasons, making the All-Star Game in 2011. But persistent elbow problems stifled his career; he had not pitched in the big leagues until he was called up by the Rays this season.
