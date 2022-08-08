Critchett slam not enough as Bucks fall to St. Cloud

St. CLOUD – Despite chasing eight-game winner Hunter Day after five innings, the Waterloo Bucks could not overcome an early deficit in a 10-6 Northwoods League loss to St. Cloud Sunday.

Day improved to 8-0 on the season for the Rox by working five innings.

Waterloo trailed 7-1 in the fifth when Liam Critchett’s seventh home run of the season, a grand slam, pulled the Bucks to within 7-5. But St. Cloud answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth for some cushion.

Critchett finished 2-for-4 in the game, while TJ McCormick went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a RBI.

It was the final road game of the season for Waterloo as the Bucks close the season with a six-game home stand that started Monday night against St. Cloud.