COVID-19 exposure cancels Dike-New Hartford baseball game

DIKE — A Thursday night Dike-New Hartford baseball game has been cancelled after a member of the coaching staff was exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

The decision came Friday afternoon when Dike-New Hartford Community School District officials were informed "that a member of the baseball coaching staff has been tested for COVID-19," according to a statement. The staff member was tested "after it was discovered that he was in contact with an individual who has a confirmed case of the virus."

Dike-New Hartford was scheduled to play Hudson High School. No further Dike-New Hartford High School baseball practices or games will be held until the test results are known.

"As we follow the recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health, please know that we are acting out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and families," the statement said. "At this time, there have been no reports of any other illnesses or symptoms experienced by any other coach or team member."

The statement added, "We know this news is disappointing, but we hope to allow our team to get back on the field soon. We will keep our students, families and community updated as soon as we learn more.”

Previously scheduled Dike-New Hartford softball games will proceed.