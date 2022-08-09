Waterloo walks 14 in loss to Rox

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks lost their third consecutive game to the St. Cloud Rox, 9-3, Monday.

Tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Waterloo downed the first two St. Cloud batters of the inning. However, after three straight walks, the Rox managed to break the tie with runs in four consecutive at-bats.

Suddenly trailing 9-3, the Bucks failed to reach base as St. Cloud pitcher Enrique Ozoa struck out all three Waterloo batters.

In total, St. Cloud reached base via walk in 40% of their at-bats.

The Bucks fall to 6-23 in the second half of the Northwoods League season and 15-48 overall with the loss.

Waterloo returns to action with a quartet of home games beginning on Wednesday against the Rochester Honkers and ending with a contest against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday. All games will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

St. Cloud 9, Waterloo 3 St. Cloud;010;002;006 – 9;10;0 Waterloo;001;000;020 – 3;7;2 Brandon Jaenke, Cooper (6), Lilledahl (8), Ozoa (9) and Magnum Hofstetter. Dylan Warda, Pigeon (6), Price (6), Mugan (9), Vancise (9) and Jose Ramirez. WP - Lilledahl. LP - Mugan. 2B - WAT: Corbin, Mugan, Critchett. STC: Burgos.