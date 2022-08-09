 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo walks 14 in loss to Rox

  • 0
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks lost their third consecutive game to the St. Cloud Rox, 9-3, Monday.

Tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Waterloo downed the first two St. Cloud batters of the inning. However, after three straight walks, the Rox managed to break the tie with runs in four consecutive at-bats.

Suddenly trailing 9-3, the Bucks failed to reach base as St. Cloud pitcher Enrique Ozoa struck out all three Waterloo batters.

In total, St. Cloud reached base via walk in 40% of their at-bats.

The Bucks fall to 6-23 in the second half of the Northwoods League season and 15-48 overall with the loss.

Waterloo returns to action with a quartet of home games beginning on Wednesday against the Rochester Honkers and ending with a contest against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday. All games will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waterloo reels off three straight wins over Larks

Waterloo reels off three straight wins over Larks

The Waterloo Bucks (@waterloobucks) won three straight over Bismarck, including a come-from-behind win Tuesday night. Bucks manager Tyler Willis said different areas stepping up and the team's fight produced the winning streak.

Hawkeye pitching hard, having fun with the Bucks

Hawkeye pitching hard, having fun with the Bucks

The Bucks have talent from across the country on their roster, spanning from coast to coast as well as Hawaii – and they also have a few players a little closer to home. One such player is right-handed freshman pitcher Marcus Morgan, who started throwing for the Bucks back in June.

Bucks lose lead to Duluth in 7-6 loss

Bucks lose lead to Duluth in 7-6 loss

The previous day, Waterloo lost 9-11 after giving up nine runs to the Huskies in the fourth inning and failing to make up the deficit. This left them hungry for payback, but they ultimately fell short.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams announces she's retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News