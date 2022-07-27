Waterloo reels off three straight wins over Larks

BISMARCK — The Waterloo Bucks left for quartet of games against the Bismarck Larks on Monday amid a five game losing streak.

Since arriving in capital of North Dakota, all the Bucks have done is win.

Waterloo manager Tyler Willis described the recent winning streak as a product of 'different areas stepping up.'

"It had been a lot of times just the offense," Willis said. "[The winning streak] has been winning in different ways. That is the sign of a team starting to figure it out. Pitchers are doing a lot better job limiting free bases, using their defense behind them...Overall, we have played pretty clean defensively these last three games."

Willis said a players-only meeting, following their fifth straight loss, paved the way for the Bucks' turnaround.

"The players have taken ownership of this thing," Willis said. "The players had a meeting themselves after that last game in Willmar. They brought the group together, voicing different things, encouraging guys to step up...There is a lot of power to a team when players come together like that."

Waterloo started its run of success with a 15-5 drubbing of the Larks on Monday.

After surrendering one run in the bottom of the first, the Bucks scored four unanswered runs in second and third innings. Caleb Corbin swiped home on a wild pitch to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the second.

In the top of the third, Josh Patrick swatted an RBI double to left field which scored Clayton Gray from third. During the next at-bat, Tai Walton also scored on a wild pitch while Patrick moved up to third. Patrick capped off the big inning by stealing home to put the Bucks on top 4-1.

Following a two-run response from Bismarck, Waterloo exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Three unearned runs came across for the Bucks as Tynan Shahidi, Walton and Corbin managed to score on a walk, fielder's choice ground out and wild pitch, respectively.

Walton drove in one run with an outfield single while Corbin recorded two RBIs with an outfield single of his own.

Leading 10-3, Waterloo batted around to add three more runs in the top of the fifth. Walton added two RBIs with another outfield single and Gray scored via a bases-loaded walk.

A two-run home run from Larks second baseman Jackson Beaman cut Waterloo's lead to an eight run, 13-5 lead.

The Bucks drove in two runs in the top of the ninth to cap off the 15-5 win.

Waterloo 15, Bismarck 5 Waterloo;013;630;002 - 15;12;0 Bismarck;102;000;020 - 5;3;2 Dylan Warda, Hagan (4), Sollecito (7) and Brodie Marino. Josh Combs, Hernandez (4), Romero (5), Cardoso (5), Curran (7), Preap (8), Paten (9), Sarringar (9) and Spencer Sarringar, Takayoshi (9). 2B - WAT: Patrick. HR - BIS: Beaman.

On Tuesday, Waterloo picked up where it left off with two wins in a doubleheader against the Larks.

Trailing 1-0 with one on and no outs, Karl Koerper clubbed a two-run home run over the right field wall to take a 2-1 lead. Two at-bats later, following a Shaydon Kubo walk, Liam Critchett hit another two run shot over the right field wall to increase Waterloo's advantage to three runs, 4-1.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Bucks scored in four consecutive innings to close out the game.

T.J. McCormick V hit an RBI single in the sixth, Corbin scored via bases-loaded walk in the seventh and Patrick drove in two runs on an RBI double in the eighth.

Critchett capped off the 9-3 victory with his second homer, a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

Waterloo 9, Bismarck 3 Waterloo;000;401;121 - 9;11;2 Bismarck;100;101;000 - 3;8;0 Harrison Durow, Price (5), Benson (6), Shahidi (9) and T.J. McCormick V. Jack Payne, Lynch (4), Paten (6), Danen (8), Hjelle (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. 2B - WAT: Corbin, Patrick, Critchett. BIS: Mann. 3B - BIS: Takayoshi. HR - WAT: Koerper, Critchett 2.

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Bucks needed a bit of ninth inning heroics to steal a 6-5 win.

A back-and-forth contest through eight innings, the Bucks managed to tie the Larks twice, in the top of the fifth and seventh innings, only to watch Bismarck regain an advantage the following half inning.

Entering the final frame, Waterloo trailed 5-3 with its fledgling winning streak on the line.

Liam Critchett got the Bucks off to a hot start with a double to center field. A single and walk from Shahidi and Alex Crouch followed which loaded the bases.

Despite their hot start, Bismarck nearly escaped the jam when McCormick grounded into a potential double play. But, an error by Bismarck second baseman Aaron Mann on the throw to first allowed Critchett and Shahidi to score and tie the game.

Willis described the at-bat as 'gritty' and said that the throwing error was a product of a tough at-bat.

"It was a power ground ball that took a weird hop of the mound," Willis said. "Sure it could have been two, but...it is good to have some of those breaks go our way."

With two outs, Gray drove in the go-ahead run on a single to left field.

Leading 6-5, the Bucks retired the Larks in order to secure their third straight win for the first time this season.

Willis said the come-from-behind win showed the fight of his squad and did not come as a surprise to him.

"The fight has always been there from this group," Willis said. "That is not easy to do all the time when the results are not going your way...I knew we would put together some good at-bats...You can always count on this group to compete...There were a lot of really good things in that final inning that showed what our group is all about."

Waterloo 6, Bismarck 5 Waterloo;000;020;103 - 6;7;4 Bismarck;002;010;200 - 5;8;3 Alex Pron, Guardino (6), Treloar (7), Ramer (8) and T.J. McCormick V. Joshua Alpough, Iturralde (5), Goldstein (8), Colon (9) and Bradlee Preap. 2B - WAT: Critchett. BIS: Mann, Collymore.

Waterloo takes on Bismarck one final time on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with a chance to extend their winning streak to four games. The game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

After their series against Bismarck, the Bucks head east for a pair of road contests against the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday and Friday at 7:05 p.m.

"We are looking forward to that challenge," Willis said. "Everything that we have done these last three games should create confidence for everybody."

