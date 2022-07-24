Waterloo loses pitcher's duel to Stingers

WILLMAR — The Waterloo Bucks' recent losing streaking extended to four consecutive games following a 3-2 loss to the Willmar Stingers, Saturday.

Waterloo appeared ready to break the skid with a two-run start to the game in the top of the first.

Clayton Gray and Josh Patrick drove in one run apiece as the Bucks took a 2-0 lead.

On the mound, Frankie Cresta, a junior from Tennessee Tech, dominated for the Bucks. During Cresta's 5.0 innings of work, the Stingers managed one run on three hits while striking out seven times in 20 at-bats.

The Bucks struggled to regain their offensive firepower from the first inning and failed to record a run for the remainder of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Stingers, trailing 2-1, scored one run in the eighth and one run in the ninth--both unearned--to defeat the Bucks.

With the loss, the Bucks fall to 2-11 since the beginning of the second half of the season.

Waterloo hits the road for a quartet of games against the Bismarck Larks and two games against the St. Cloud Rox. Waterloo returns to Riverfront Stadium for a pair of weekend home games against the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday and 2:35 p.m. on Sunday.