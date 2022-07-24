 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo loses pitcher's duel to Stingers

Waterloo Bucks logo

WILLMAR — The Waterloo Bucks' recent losing streaking extended to four consecutive games following a 3-2 loss to the Willmar Stingers, Saturday.

Waterloo appeared ready to break the skid with a two-run start to the game in the top of the first.

Clayton Gray and Josh Patrick drove in one run apiece as the Bucks took a 2-0 lead.

On the mound, Frankie Cresta, a junior from Tennessee Tech, dominated for the Bucks. During Cresta's 5.0 innings of work, the Stingers managed one run on three hits while striking out seven times in 20 at-bats.

The Bucks struggled to regain their offensive firepower from the first inning and failed to record a run for the remainder of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Stingers, trailing 2-1, scored one run in the eighth and one run in the ninth--both unearned--to defeat the Bucks.

People are also reading…

With the loss, the Bucks fall to 2-11 since the beginning of the second half of the season.

Waterloo hits the road for a quartet of games against the Bismarck Larks and two games against the St. Cloud Rox. Waterloo returns to Riverfront Stadium for a pair of weekend home games against the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday and 2:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Willmar 3, Waterloo 2

Waterloo;200;000;000 – 2;5;2

Willmar;000;100;011 – 3;9;2

Frankie Cresta, Benson (6), Pron (9) and Raphael Pelletier. Steven Brooks, Baker (5), Chevalier (8) and Jake Entrekin. 2B - WAT: Critchett. WIL: Corbin.

