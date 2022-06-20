Waterloo drops matchup to La Crosse despite big night from Walton, Wilhoit

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks lost a matchup with the La Crosse Loggers 12-3, Sunday, in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

Neither team scored until the Loggers managed three runs in the top of the fourth inning and seven runs in the top of the fifth.

In the blink of an eye, the Bucks saw a scoreless tie turn into a 10-0 deficit.

Waterloo scored one run in response in the bottom of the fifth as Jake Wilhoit scored from second off a Raphael Pelletier double.

La Crosse added one run in the top of the sixth and one in the top of the eighth.

Trailing 12-1, Waterloo scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth before the Loggers retired the Bucks 12-3.

Davidson College sophomore Jake Wilhoit led the Bucks with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate including two doubles and two RBIs.

University of Hawai'i freshman Tai Walton also put a big performance offensively. The designated hitter went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Following the loss, the Bucks fall to 4-15 on the season and 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Up next, the Bucks take on the (7-12) Rochester Honkers at home on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. before embarking on a five-day road trip through Minnesota.

