NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo crushed by Honkers

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks lost their fifth straight game, 18-0, as the Rochester Honkers recorded 19 hits, Wednesday.

The Honkers scored in six different innings, doing their most damage in the fifth inning with five runs on one hit, three walks, one hit-by-pitch and an error.

In total, the six Waterloo pitchers who saw action allowed a combined six doubles, 13 earned runs and 12 walks.

The Bucks managed only three hits from T.J. McCormick V with two and Colt Harris in the losing effort.

At 6-25 in the second half and 15-50 overall, Waterloo owns the league's second worst winning percentage with three games remaining in the regular season.

The Bucks wrap up their season with home games against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

