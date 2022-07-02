Walk off grand slam pushes Bucks passed Mud Puppies

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks improved to 8-23 on the season with an 8-5, walk off win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies, Friday.

The Mud Puppies jumped out to a big early lead with two runs in the second and third innings.

Aaron Ujimori scored the first Bucks run in the bottom of the third on a fielder's choice to cut the Minnesota lead to 4-1.

In the fourth inning, Jalen Martinez and Ryan Grabosch scored on RBIs from Jake Wilhoit and Raphael Pelletier to pull the Bucks within one run.

A Kyle Huckstorf RBI single scored Aaron Ujimori from third to tie the game, 4-4, in the seventh.

The Mud Puppies nabbed a one run lead on a Carter Tibbits sacrifice fly out to pull in front 5-4 in the ninth.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Ryan Guardino strode to the plate. 0-for-4 in the contest to that point, Guardino took a favorable 3-1 lead in the count.

On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Guardino sent the ball 375 feet over the wall in centerfield for the game-winning, walk off grand slam.

The Bucks recorded 12 hits in the winning effort.

