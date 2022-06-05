Storm cuts Bucks rally short, Eau Claire wins 4-1

WATERLOO – The Bucks lost 4-1 to the Eau Claire Express after lightning and a heavy downpour cut the contest short.

Waterloo appeared to be on the brink of a potential rally with the tying run at bat when lightning streaked across the horizon.

According to Northwoods League rules, a game that’s rained out after five complete innings is called with the standing score.

“I mean it’s a tough way to lose… but at the same time, I saw a lot of glimpses of promise,” said general manager Dan Corbin. “Especially with some of the new guys that came in to help us and some of the pitchers, and Kasperbauer, our new infielder.”

By the end of the game, the Bucks out-hit the Express, but a steady stream of walks – combined with base-stealing and sacrifice hits – allowed Eau Claire to outscore Waterloo.

In total, Bucks pitchers surrendered nine walks and three hits by pitch. These added up slowly to be their undoing.

“I would say this game and even the last few games, the common theme has been – even in some cases us outhitting opponents, but lacking the key hits in big situations,” interim field manager Tyler Willis said. “And I think that on the other side, if you look at the way the other teams are scoring, it seems easier for them than it is for us right now.”

The Bucks would put runners on with good starts at bat, but hitting failed to get hot and score.

Waterloo remained scoreless until the fourth inning when Alec Patino got the first Bucks’ run after hitting a double and being batted in by Caleb Hill to tie the game, 1-1.

However, the Express took the lead right back in the fifth with a sacrifice fly by freshman Brigs Richartz.

After failing to score again, the Bucks’ defense slipped in the eighth, giving up two runs and three hits, before correcting the course and getting a third out on a fly ball.

With the score at 4-1 at the bottom of the eighth, Jesup High graduate Brodie Kresser started the Bucks off with a double to left-center.

After Kresser, walk-on redshirt junior Colin Kasperbauer reached first on a walk.

With two on and no outs, the Bucks appeared primed for a rally as freshman Tai Walton stepped up to the plate. But, before he could take his first pitch, lightning hit and it started to rain.

“I was looking to drive the runs in there, obviously,” Walton said. “But there’s only so much you can do when God says: ‘Hey, stop the game.’”

A lightning delay was issued and the League would officially call the game after 6:30 p.m.

The Bucks will get another crack at the Express on Monday at 6:35 before hitting the road for two road battles with the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bucks next home game will be Friday when Waterloo hosts the Willmar Stingers at Riverfront Stadium at 6:35 p.m.

Eau Claire 4, Waterloo 1

Waterloo 000 100 00X – 1 6 1

Eau Claire 001 010 02X – 4 6 2

Holt, Powell (4), Martinez (6), Pron (7) and Pelletier. Coupe, Katz (5) and Hunt. 2B—WAT: Hill, Patino, Kresser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.