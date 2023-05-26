Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks are on a redemption tour following last year’s 16-52 record and according to manager Dan Corbin, they have pieces in place to make it happen.

While their top slugger Tai Walton won’t be back, his Hawaii teammates Aaron Ujimori and Rudy Brock will be in Bucks uniform. Jesup alum Brodie Kresser, now playing for West Virginia, is also returning for his second season. However, Corbin says that coming and going players are just part of the game for college league baseball.

“Usually, you can’t always count on those returning guys because if they do a good job with us one year, they’re probably looking at a draft pick or something like that,” Corbin said. “So the returning guys, you’ve got to get them young and hope they’re able to come back. But the guys that we’re returning, we also have confidence in.”

One of the primary issues from last year to be addressed in recruiting has been pitching.

Between May 15 and the opening day of 2022, the team lost around a dozen pitchers, which Corbin said had decreased the talent pool the Bucks had to work with. Right now, they’ve managed to recruit pitchers with potential to the roster like Noah Larkin from Cal Poly and Ty Roder from Wright State. The current outlook in the front office is cautiously optimistic.

“We’re in a decent spot right now on paper, but the guys need to show up. They need to get to Waterloo and get a practice under their belt and play ball,” Corbin said. “So right now, the roster is relatively solid in terms of pitching, but as we learned last year, that can turn at a moment’s notice.”

Other athletes singled out for excitement were Christian Smith and Korey Bunselmeyer from Illinois.

One of the reasons Corbin is optimistic about 2023 is the return of field manager Darrell Handelsman. Handelsman worked for Waterloo from 1999 to 2002, where he built a 160-108 record, making him the second-winningest manager of all time for the Bucks. He also led the team to a Northwoods League Championship title in his last year.

“This is a great opportunity to return to a place that’s always been special to me,” Handelsman said in an official media release. “Waterloo has some of the best and most knowledgeable fans in the entire league. I’m looking forward to getting back in the NWL and competing against the best of the best.”

Corbin says the combination of new of talent and tried and true management give Buck fans reason to be excited for the first pitch on Memorial Day.

“It’ll be here before you know it. I’m really pumped with the addition of Darrel. His and my strategy really align when it comes to recruiting and putting together a team and you know, he’ll do a great job on the field.”

