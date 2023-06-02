LA CROSSE – The Waterloo Bucks (1-3) managed to hold on to a late lead against the La Crosse Loggers (3-1), winning 7-5 on Thursday.

The Bucks jumped out to a 3-0 lead with runs in the first and third innings.

Blake Burris managed to score an unearned run in the first inning to put Waterloo ahead on just one hit in the first.

In the third, Burris and Jesup-product Brodie Kresser crushed back-to-back solo home runs to right and left field, respectively.

La Crosse responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the Waterloo lead to 3-2.

After four scoreless innings for both teams, Waterloo erupted for four runs in the top of the ninth.

With two outs and Cole Hill on second after doubling, the Bucks managed to score on a bases-loaded walk to Kresser. Drake Westcott drove in the final three runs with a single to right field before the Loggers managed the final out.

Trailing 7-2, the Loggers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth before Waterloo secured its first win of the season while dealing La Crosse its first loss.

The Bucks return home on Friday for a matchup with the Thunder Bay Border Cats (2-2). Both contests in the two-game weekend series begin at 6:35 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo 7, La Crosse 5 Waterloo;102;000;004 – 7 11 3 La Crosse;000;200;003 – 5 10 2 Patrick Mastrian, Drew Scherbenske (7), Jakub Amado (9) and Cortlan Castle. Ben Zeigler-Namoa, Logan Runde (3), Mitch Wood (9) and Jack Collins. 2B – LAC: Cox, Zeighler-Namoa. WAT: Kresser, Hill. HR – WAT: Burris, Kresser.